We asked you to share your kids' birthday cake fails. You sent us these 35 masterpieces.

When we asked the Mamamia community to share their children's birthday cake nails and fails, we expected to receive an influx of funny cake fails.

Instead, we received photos of wildly intricate cake fortresses, animals, trains, pirates ships and more.

Ahead of your kid's next birthday, here's all the inspiration you need.

From mind-blowing masterpieces to a few hilarious fails, here are just some of the birthday cakes the Mamamia community created.

1. Jasmin

"I just made this one last weekend for my son's fifth birthday. He loves to pick a really difficult cake for me to make each year!"

Image: Supplied.

2. Leigh

"I don’t know about you, but a cake your kid screams for but you say 'NO, it’s for tomorrow,' is a win in my books."

Image: Supplied.

3. Vanessa

"I let my son choose from the Australian Women’s Weekly cake book my mum gave me. She would do the same and stay up all night creating these masterpieces! I’m most proud of the train cake for his second birthday."

Image: Supplied.

4. Kate

"Watching the garbage trucks is the highlight of my son’s week! So I made him this for his second birthday."

Image: Supplied.

5. Rebecca

"I love making my kids' cakes."

Image: Supplied.

6. Katie

"My youngest son's first birthday cake. This was his favourite book at the time."

Image: Supplied.

7. Katie

"My middle boy wanted a 'birds nest cake'."

Image: Supplied.

8. Ellie

"Big Bluey fans! I cheated a bit and bought the cakes from Coles and covered in fondant, which cut out a chunk of the hard work! The grass is desiccated coconut with food colouring and those are sherbies on top."

Image: Supplied.

9. Lauren

"Decided I had to be one of those amazing mums who could bake incredible cakes for their kids birthday… I mean, I baked it, I covered it with fondant and I hoped for the best. The whole back of it collapsed before we got to the park and it didn’t exactly look like I had pictured in my head but she loved it. Thankfully, her step mum is so talented at cakes so she has taken over the reins the last few years!"

Image: Supplied.

10. Julia

"#cakefail. The sheep cake didn’t quite go to plan. My sister said it looks like the COVID virus! I ended up doing a quick midnight duck up to Woolies and replaced it with a $10 cake and some berries and sprinkles that did the job nicely."

Image: Supplied.

11. Sophie

"My daughter's second birthday koala cake."

Image: Supplied.

12. Anne

"This was for a friend's daughter (I don't have kids). It's two giant cookies with a layer of raspberry sponge cake. The fortune cookies had little bracelets inside."

Image: Supplied.

13. Emma

"I love making my kids' cakes."

Image: Supplied.

14. Sarah

"Mario Kart last year. I've never used fondant before, never using it again."

Image: Supplied.

15. Sami

"I always bought my kids cakes for eight years, then my youngest was turning three and desperately wanted a panda cake so I rolled up my sleeves and impressed myself with how well it turned out!"

Image: Supplied.

16. Gemma

"My greatest creation! None of the kids would eat it though, they were all grossed out."

Image: Supplied.

17. Georgie

"He wanted a crocodile, so I surprised him. The best part of this was overhearing my son whisper to his aunt 'my mum can do anything'."

Image: Supplied.

18. Sarah

"My daughter for her seventh birthday requested a personified banana. I think I nailed that one."

Image: Supplied.

19. Amie

"This mofo started to crack down the middle - titanic style - so I had to brace it with bamboo skewers."

Image: Supplied.

20. Jane

"This is definitely my favourite. I matched it to her birthday outfit. I also made another four at the same time, because twins! They always get their own cake."

Image: Supplied.

21. Kate

"Fifth birthday cake for my daughter. I was pretty happy with my efforts, and there were only a few meltdowns during its creation."

Image: Supplied.

22. Trish

"A big A for my three-year-old daughter, Allie. It’s a giant brownie, with ALL the lollies!"

Image: Supplied.

23. Raechel

"I made a friendly tiger for my daughter’s second birthday, with some help from my sister. My kiddo loved it."

Image: Supplied.

24. Georgie

"Not the most sophisticated bake, but my daughter was thrilled with her fossil excavation cake."

Image: Supplied.

25. Kasey

"I have no time to make cakes! But I bloody love doing it for some reason. It’s completely unnecessary but I insist every year on cakes for my kids."

Image: Supplied.

26. Rachel

"When your daughter requests a zombie unicorn cake for her fifth birthday..."

Image: Supplied.

27. Kimberley

"For my son. He loved it and still talks about it.

Image: Supplied.

28. Emma

"When we named our son Oscar, I knew I wanted to do a Sesame Street first birthday! It was so much fun to make."

Image: Supplied.

29. Sam

"Mines on the right... nailed it."

Image: Supplied.

30. Gina

"Why yes, this Wombat does have a pink manicure. Thanks for noticing!"

Image: Supplied.

31. Lana

"I love using Coles/Woolies mud cakes! I don't bake - I assemble! This was for my son's seventh birthday the other week - Minecraft!"

Image: Supplied.

32. Nicole

"I had some insane idea to make my middle child a 3D Teddy bear cake for his first birthday. I've never done a course, I don't decorate often (three times a year... once for each child) - so much pressure and so many tears. All of my own doing."

Image: Supplied.

33. Karyn

"This was for my son's third birthday, requested by him and took forever to make."

Image: Supplied.

34. Rebekka

"I always do a pile of donuts with lollies on top. It takes five mins and kids eat it and no knife required!"

Image: Supplied.

35. Angela

"Made this 'lasagne' cake for my Garfield-mad daughter. This was eight years ago now. It was chocolate cake with some red and yellow food colouring."

Image: Supplied.

Feature image: Supplied.