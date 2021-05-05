"How was Tristan Thompson's d**k?" Why everyone is talking about Khloe and Tristan again.

For a time in 2019, we were all embarrassingly invested in Khloé Kardashian's chaotic relationship breakdown.

Even those who traditionally switch off from all things Kardashian (*raises hand*) couldn't look away. It was just such a... mess.

You'll probably recall it all kicked off after news leaked that Khloé's boyfriend and the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé and Tristan broke up, Kylie sold her makeup with Jordyn at a heavily discounted cost and Jada Pinkett-Smith got involved with a juicy Red Table Talk interview.

The whole thing was made even more messy by the fact that this wasn't even the first time Tristan had cheated. He had hooked up with Instagram model Lani Blair in 2018 and it all unravelled just days before True was born.

And, well. Tristan's done it again.

Allegedly.

In mid-2020, Khloé and Tristan got back together. He purchased a home in her neighbourhood, and they were "giving their relationship another try", according to People.

They were reportedly acting like a couple at Khloé's 36th birthday party in June - in the middle of a pandemic, but I digress - and Tristan posted a sweet message on Instagram to celebrate her day.

All was (outwardly) well in the world of Khloé and Tristan, until late April 2021... when things unravelled with more cheating allegations.

Okay. What's going on with Khloé and Tristan now?

On April 22, an episode of the No Jumper podcast went live, featuring an interview with four women who call themselves The Blackout Girls.

During the show, one of them women, Hayden, turned to another, Sydney, and asked: "How was Tristan Thompson's d**k?"

Sydney responded to say she and Tristan "talked and hung out" on several occasions in early 2021, but that Tristan told her he was single.

"I did not know he was in a relationship," she said. "He told me he was not in a relationship anymore."

The interview has since been removed from YouTube, but they were all kidding themselves if they thought that would be enough to stop this drama train.

Sydney later posted to TikTok to double down on the claim: "Yes the Tristan rumours are true," she said. "The last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter's birthday party."

"Hey Sydney, this is Khloé..." the DM started, with the rest being blurred out.

In a separate message, Khloé wrote: "I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential [prayer hands emoji]."

Eek.

The cease and desist.

On May 4, Page Six reported that Tristan's lawyer had sent a cease and desist to No Jumper podcast host Adam John Grandmaison, which is why the episode has been deleted online.

"Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it," Grandmaison said.

"Honestly, I wouldn't have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship."

According to Page Six, which has seen the letter, it states the podcast "recklessly allowed Ms. Chase to make outlandish false statements about my client on the podcast without seeking to verify her claims in any way".

The publication said Sydney had also received a cease-and-desist, but she refuted this on social media.

What has Khloé said?

Khloé hasn't addressed these latest cheating rumours directly, but she's been using the last few days to post... uh, pointed quotes to her Instagram stories.

"People who don't hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else's day are the best kind of people," she shared after the No Jumper interview was published.

She continued this week, posting, "There's nothing going on in your life that God is not fully aware of. He remembers the promises he has made you and he knows every detail necessary to fulfill those promises. He is ordering your steps into those promises."

And look, the below stories are ambiguous, but... interesting none-the-less.

Who is Sydney Chase?

Great question. Sydney is big on social media, but that's really as much as we know about her.

She labels herself a 'fashion model' on Instagram, where she currently has almost 69,000 followers. Over on TikTok, she's got 32,000.

Khloé and Tristan's on-and-off again relationship.

This isn't the first or even the second time Tristan has been accused of cheating on Khloé, so here's a quick recap.

The couple were set up by mutual friends in 2016. After Tristan's second cheating scandal, with Jordyn, Khloé addressed speculation they began dating soon after Tristan found out his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship... He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.

"He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

In December 2017, Khloé and Tristan confirmed she was pregnant.

Throughout the pregnancy, there were rumours of Tristan acting 'inappropriately' with other women. Then, the day before True was born, videos of him with several women hit the web.

They showed him kissing a woman at a rooftop bar in New York, and of him getting cozy with two other women at a club in Washington DC.

They stayed together, not breaking up until all the Jordyn drama went down in January 2019.

Yep. The most recent Sydney rumours are just the latest in a very complicated rollercoaster ride.

