'It does feel scary.' Khloé Kardashian shares before and after photos of her melanoma removal.

This story contains graphic images.

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her skin cancer recovery journey.

The reality star, who shared that she'd found a melanoma tumour on her face, is urging followers to pay closer attention to their skin.

For one year, there was a small spot on Kardashian's cheek — a spot she mistook for a pimple.

"Turns out it’s not a zit. It’s melanoma," she shared. "For my age, it’s incredibly rare. It’s so rare that they have to go in more to see if it’s spread. At this point, it does feel a little scary."

It's a common mistake, and a type of skin cancer that shows up on the skin looking like a mole, age spot or freckle, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. It's something for Australians, in particular to watch out for – every year in Australia, about 17,800 people are diagnosed with invasive melanoma and about 27,500 people are diagnosed each year with melanoma in situ.

Now, months after revealing her melanoma battle, Kardashian has announced she's still working with doctors, specialists and plastic surgeons to return her face to the way it was before the melanoma was removed.

On Instagram, the 39-year-old shared photos of her journey.

"We started here," she wrote on a photo of her cheek. "This small spec [was] melanoma... "Yes that tiny dot that I thought was a pimple for almost a year."

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.

She went on to note the tumour removal, which she had in 2022 and documented online, left a "huge indention" in her cheek.

"It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass," she said, adding that the treatment she's undergone has "done WONDERS".

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.

Kardashian went on to share a photo of her face after the surgery, explaining that the bandages looked "crazy".

"I know this looks crazy and pretty massive, which it was, but for all good reason," she wrote before shouting out her surgeon.

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.

"[He] made sure to protect the stitches and make sure everything as flat as possible so there was no stretching of the scar, incision area and we tried to avoid keloiding as much as possible."

"Not only did he remove the tumour and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f**king stellar job on making my scar as small as possible," she continued.

"Thank you so much, Garth. You know I adore you."

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.

﻿The reality star then shared a series of photos of the progression of her melanoma and post-surgery selfies. ﻿

Among them was a graphic shot of her cheek covered in stitches.

"I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indentation than melanoma any day," she wrote.

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.

"I am so﻿ incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me on my skin cancer journey."

The reality star has urged fans to get their skin checked.

"Be consistent with your skin cancer checks!" she advised. "No one is exempt."﻿

She added: "One check could save your life. Even if you think it's nothing. It ﻿never hurts to get it looked at."

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.

The Kardashian spoke about her brush with skin cancer during an episode of The Kardashians in season three.﻿

"Melanoma is deadly," she said. "This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be."

This is not the first time she has had a melanoma, previously sharing that she had one removed from her back at 19 years old.

In an interview with Mamamia, Associate Professor Pascale Guitera, Dermatologist at the Melanoma Institute of Australia said Australia has been described as the "melanoma capital of the world."

"Melanoma is often referred to as 'Australia’s national cancer'. One Australian is diagnosed with melanoma every half an hour, and one Australian dies from the disease every five hours," she explained in 2020.

Feature Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.

