'It was overwhelming.' Keira Maguire on how Jarrod's parents contributed to their split.

It’s been two weeks since Keira Maguire announced her break-up with Jarrod Woodgate, and it seems there’s still so much to talk about.

We’ve heard her claims he wasn’t supportive of her career as an Instagram influencer – despite letting her manage his Instagram account – and we know their relationship ended with a break-up text (ouch), but the 32-year-old has now shared another factor that led to their demise.

Appearing on Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, Keira said she struggled living with Jarrod’s family and having his parents constantly around.

“I feel that was an issue,” she said.

“Jarrod would spend five weeks at the farm and his mum lived there. And that’s fine because I really love her, but I’m a 32-year-old woman.

“I found it really overwhelming being around the parents all the time.”

We can see her point.

Although Keira goes on to say that she feels absolutely no animosity towards his parents – and even says she’ll miss the “really good” wine – living in such close proximity towards his family became another pressure point in their relationship, which had been building up for months before their break-up.

Instead, she maintains she put in 100 per cent into their relationship, while Jarrod gave 25 per cent.

“I moved my whole life from Sydney to Melbourne to be with him,” she explains.

“I just think his expectations were me coming to the farm and working on the farm and I was like, ‘hang on, do you know who I am? That’s not my lifestyle’.”

“It’s not Farmer’s Wants a Wife – wrong show mate.”

Keira Maguire has always been a ‘no-holds barred’ kind of girl, and we love her for it.

Keira is now back to being a bachelorette, but audiences will unfortunately not be seeing her face on The Bachelorette, at least until she’s recovered from the break-up.

“We haven’t even had a conversation in person or seen each other in person which is a little bit upsetting to me because I think I at least deserve that,” she told Mamamia.

“It has been three weeks, I’ve done enough crying and I’ve lost enough sleep and I’ve lost a few kilos… but at the same time it’s the furthest thing from my mind. I can’t even think about it right now.”

“It’s a bit fresh. Everyone needs to calm down I think.”

Still, who knows what the future may bring?

