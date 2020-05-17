The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Masterchef judge Jock Zonfrillio has said Katy Perry was ‘an absolute nightmare to control’ on the set of the show.

Katy Perry’s appearance on MasterChef last week was certainly eventful… to say the least.

In case you missed it, the pregnant singer dropped by the show during last Thursday’s immunity challenge. Throughout the episode, Katy hilariously judged dishes in the form of interpretive dance and told judge Jock Zonfrillo to “put it in my mouth daddy!” when he was cutting up food. In essence, it was pure chaos. And we loved every minute of it.

“The first day I met him… it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he’s says, ‘Aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?’ I was like, ‘I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day,'” he recalled.

“So he starts ranting, ‘So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?’ I said ‘no.’ So he’s ranting and raving.”

The former bodyguard also shared some of the ridiculous rules West made him follow on the job.

“He wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street. So obviously, if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened,” he said.

In the interview, Stanulis shared that he believes West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, may have called the paparazzi on themselves in the past.

“First of all, there’s no way [paparazzi] doesn’t get called upfront,” he claimed.

“There’s no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There’s definitely somebody calling ahead. That’s just my opinion.”

Interesting…

3. Hamish Blake has revealed the one Zoom call he was rejected from.

Back in March, when Australia was in the early stages of grappling with lockdown life, Hamish Blake decided the best way to amuse himself during self-isolation was to join random Zoom chats.

"Zoom for one more?" the Australian comedian and radio personality would say upon his unexpected arrival to the group call.

"PICK ME!" Australians everywhere shouted from their rooftops.

But there was one group that wasn't so pleased with his presence. A fitness group.

"There was one fitness class I got kicked out of, because I was getting a bit chatty," he told Stellar on Sunday.

Indeed, after joining late and continually interrupting the trainer, he was swiftly removed from a F45 online workout.

"Upon reviewing the tape I would like to say I fully back what that trainer did! Never got his name but he chose chin ups over chin wagging and that only highlights his professionalism," he later wrote on Instagram.

4. Uh oh, it seems Locky Gilbert was issued a stern warning by Bachelor producers.

Oh.

It would appear the Australian bachelor 2020, Locky Gilbert, is having difficulty choosing just one girl, out of the 20 or so contestants.

In fact, according to a source who spoke with Sunday Confidential, Gilbert was given a "talking to" by Channel 10 producers due to him kissing so many of the contestants.

“No one is shocked by Locky being so keen,” the anonymous source told the publication.

“The girls this year are smoking hot.”

The publication adds that a woman who "spent time with him in a social situation recently" said: "This does not surprise me at all. You could tell he was quite the ladies man when I spent time with him."

Well then. At least we know he won't do a Honey Badger and pick no one.

5. A 55-hour marriage and multiple engagements: A brief history of Britney Spears' relationships.

If anyone is winning at life during lockdown right now, it’s definitely Britney Spears.

The singer, who is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of her iconic debut album ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’, has been sharing snippets of life in self isolation on Instagram over the last few months.

From dancing to Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ to sharing hilarious memes about social distancing, the 38-year-old has gained even more fans in isolation.

Spears, who has two sons, Sean and Jayden, from her previous relationship, has also been sharing videos of her elaborate at-home workouts with her boyfriend-slash-personal trainer Sam Asghari, who is 28 years old.

Although little is known about the couple’s relationship, the pair, who share a 13 year age difference, have been dating since 2016.

The couple first met on the set of her music video for ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016.

“I was excited that I got to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” Asghari recalled, speaking to Men’s Health. “I had butterflies.”

After cracking jokes with Spears on set, Asghari reportedly gave Spears his number and five months later, Spears finally contacted him.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” Spears recalled in a radio interview.

“He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

For more on Britney Spears' relationships, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @masterchefau

