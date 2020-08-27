"We are floating with love." Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a baby girl.

Katy Perry has given birth to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The couple announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF - the organisation they are ambassadors for - on Thursday, alongside a black-and-white photo of them holding their baby's hand. The caption underneath shared the name they chose.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy."

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple wrote.

While Perry and Bloom didn't share much about the birth besides it being peaceful, they noted that not everyone even gets that luxury.

"But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever," they continued.

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity.

"Gratefully -⠀﻿﻿Katy & Orlando."

The 35-year-old singer announced her pregnancy earlier this year during the music video for her song 'Never Worn White'.

During an Instagram Live shortly after, she officially broke the news.

"There is a lot that will be happening this summer: we’re giving birth. Literally," she said.

"We’re excited. It’s probably the longest secret we’ve had to keep. I wanted to tell you guys in the best way – through a piece of music."

Perry also confirmed her pregnancy with Bloom was "no accident" and that they’re "both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this".

Perry has been with 43-year-old Bloom for four years now.

They confirmed their relationship in May 2016 while they were both at the Cannes Film Festival. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed mid-helicopter ride on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Bloom is already a father to nine-year-old Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

