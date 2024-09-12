'She is irresistible.' Orlando Bloom's swoon-worthy tribute to Katy Perry at the VMAs.

Orlando Bloom just introduced Katy Perry at the 2024 MTV VMAs, much to the delight of the audience. We love a supportive husband.

Bloom took to the VMAs stage to introduce his wife before her performance and then present her with the iconic Video Vanguard award.

"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson. You know her as a global super star who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, a partner, who brings that same love and joy to her family," he gushed.

"She loves with her whole heart and it's kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere, in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans. Congratulations on this honour, baby, I'm so proud of you."





They then dated for 10 months.

While Perry and Bloom aren't the most public of couples, the pair still gave fans plenty to talk about.

For Halloween 2016, they made a convincing Hillary and Bill Clinton, complete with a clownish Donald Trump following behind them. Then Bloom attended Perry's family Thanksgiving under a month later.





We must also talk about the infamous paddleboarding scandal (a refresher, if you need it) in which the Pirates of the Caribbean star was papped in the nude with his schlong out. The photos went viral because... naked Orlando Bloom, but also became his... erm... 'equipment' was rather sizable. Mamamia doesn’t publish paparazzi photos but just in case you want to consult the source material.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show years later, Bloom... cleared up some rumours...

“It is really not that big,” he said.

“Things are expanded on cameras with a big optical lens. It is an optical illusion.”

On January 13, 2017, Perry threw a party for Bloom's 40th birthday, which even involved a surprise visit from his mum, Sonia Copeland Bloom. Bloom shared the moment on his Instagram, writing: "Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum".





The split.

Within 10 months of making their relationship official, the couple released a joint statement announcing they were taking some "respectful, loving space" away from each other. This was on February 28, 2017.

"Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," they wrote.

According to E!, Perry initiated the split, however their separation "was mutual".

"Katy pulled the plug. It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space," reported a source.

"Katy has built a really strong connection with Flynn. It's sad but it will work out how it's supposed to."

Unfortunately, rumours of a 'nasty break up' still emerged, with Perry fighting back against the reports on Twitter.

"HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!????" she wrote a mere four days after their initial announcement.





Romantic, yes? Well, that wasn't the entire story. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Perry shared that not everything went to plan.

"Actually the funny part is: we had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he had wanted to say in the note to divert - he was going to pull [the ring] out while I was reading it," she said.

"So I'm reading it and hearing the champagne is broken, the bottle is everywhere and I'm still looking at the note. He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket, rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne.

"We go downstairs and we landed on a rooftop and my whole family is there.

"He did so well."





They welcomed their first child together.

In between planning their wedding and Perry releasing a new album, Perry and Bloom announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In true pop star fashion, she did so in a music video for her newest song, Never Worn White. The final frame of the video showed her cradling a baby bump and Perry later confirmed the news in an Instagram Live.

“There is a lot that will be happening this summer: we’re giving birth. Literally," she said.

“We’re excited. It’s probably the longest secret we’ve had to keep. I wanted to tell you guys in the best way – through a piece of music.”

Bloom also celebrated their baby news on Instagram, dedicating the post to a pregnant Perry and their unborn child.

"My babies blooming," he wrote in the caption.

Their beautiful daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom was born in August 2020. While the pair have been quite vigilant in maintaining their daughter's privacy online, Perry has often gushed about motherhood.

"What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for," Katy gushed about her daughter in an exclusive interview with E! News in April 2024.