The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. ‘I locked myself in the car and cried several times’: Katy Perry has spoken of losing her grandmother shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

Katy Perry has opened up about the rollercoaster of emotions she faced in the wake of COVID-19.

This morning on the Morning Show, the 35-year-old pop star spoke candidly about several life-altering events she has been grappling, from loss to new life.

“I lost my grandmother, I lost my cat, and I have a child coming, and a record coming…

“I locked myself in the car and cried several times in this eleven-week period,” she added.

Katy had a close relationship with her 99-year-old grandmother, and shared that she was grateful she had the chance to share the news of her pregnancy before her passing.

“It’s an emotionally intense time and on top of it, obviously, we’re all, as a world, experiencing and going through something together which is weird.”

2. The Bachelorette’s Lee Elliot reveals his wedding to Georgia Love has been put on hold.

Four years on from when the pair first fell in love on the Bachelorette, Georgia Love and her Fiance Lee Elliot have made the decision to put their wedding plans on hold.

38-year-old Lee reminisced in an Instagram post, writing: “From where we were meant to be flying out to today to pick our wedding venue”, sharing pictures of the couple’s time in Italy.

In the comments of recent posts, Lee confirmed that they’re unsure of when the new date will be, but wrote to his fiance: “I can not wait to walk back down the aisle with you.”

The couple announced their engagement in September last year and were set to wed in Italy before Coronavirus restrictions prohibited travel.

3. Grimes has revealed the nickname she’s given to her baby.

When Elon Musk and Grimes announced their baby son’s name, we honestly assumed they were trolling us.

But now, three weeks later, it seems the name has actually… stuck.

Although the couple originally named their son X Æ A-12 Musk, the pair were forced to modify the spelling of their child’s name to the the equally bizarre X Æ A-Xii Musk in order to comply with California’s legal guidelines.

Now, in a new profile for Bloomberg, Grimes has shared the nickname she has for her newborn – Little X.

Well, that's certainly easier to say. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

As for what Little X's full name means, Grimes previously explained the meaning on Twitter.

"X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent," she explained.

4. Prince William and Kate Middleton are suing a magazine over a 'cruel, sexist, woman-shaming article.'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly taking legal action against a British magazine after it published a "cruel, sexist, woman-shaming article".

The article, which referred to the Duchess of Cambridge as 'Catherine the Great', was published on Tatler last week.

It's believed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent legal letters to the magazine, calling for the profile of the Duchess to be removed from their website.

The news comes after Kensington Palace released a statement in response to the story, saying: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication."

The Tatler article made numerous claims about the Duchess, including that she had been "fuming" about her increased workload following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure as working members of the Royal Family. The profile also criticised her children, her family, and her weight.

"It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst," a royal source told The Mail on Sunday in response to the profile.

"The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It's preposterous and downright wrong.

"The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about [Kate's sister] Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it's immune from action as it's read by the Royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference."

5. In 2019, Forbes declared Kylie Jenner the world's youngest billionaire. Now, they've claimed she lied.

In March 2019, Kylie Jenner – the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister – earned the title of the world’s youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire.

Amid the release of Jenner’s billionaire status, many people took issue with the 22-year-old – who was born into status and privilege – being deemed as “self-made”.

But now, one year later, Forbes have accused Jenner of spinning a “web of lies” to “inflate the size and success of her business”, claiming that Jenner isn’t a billionaire after all.

In an article published on Friday, the magazine estimated Jenner’s actual net worth at just under $900 million.

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the publication reported.

The findings come after Jenner sold 51 per cent of Kylie Cosmetics to global beauty company Coty for $600 million in November 2019, valuing the business at $1.2 billion – “clear proof” of Jenner’s billionaire status.

At the time, a Coty presentation on Kylie Cosmetics revealed that the business’ revenue in the 12 months preceding the deal was $177 million, with sales up 40 per cent from 2018.



Based on these revenue filings – and the economic impact of COVID-19 – the Forbes investigation claimed that Jenner is unlikely to be a billionaire.

Want the full story? Read more about Kylie Jenner's controversial billionaire status over here.

