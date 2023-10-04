Every year on her son's birthday, Katie Price asks his dad if he wants to meet him. He says no.

Former glamour model, author, businesswoman and mother-of-five Katie Price, 45, has been at rock bottom many times in her life.

Where she was once famed for being the multimillionaire behind her eponymous brand, she is now reportedly broke. And according to a recent interview, her financial concerns are just one of her many worries after five difficult years.

“I’ve been in the s**ttest place you could imagine," she told Guardian journalist Simon Hattenstone.

"Once you’ve hit rock bottom, and the media has shafted you, and you come through it, then it’s amazing. And I have. The bomb’s exploded, I’ve survived it somehow, picked up the pieces, and I’m starting my journey again.”

While Katie's tumultuous love life and career moves have been continuous fodder for the tabloids, her love for her kids and her role as their mum has clearly always been her priority.

She frequently shares photos and videos of her chaotic family life in the UK and has made two documentaries about caring for her eldest son, Harvey, who has the rare genetic condition Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Since Harvey was born in May 2002, he has not had a relationship with his father, former footballer Dwight Yorke, who even demanded a DNA test during the pregnancy.

But Katie and her immediate family have relished watching her beautiful train-obsessed boy grow up.

“One thing I love about Harvey is that he doesn’t judge me. He just loves me. He just wants my love and cuddles,” she said.

Katie still holds out some hope that one day Dwight will change his mind about forging a relationship with Harvey.

“The door is always open. I would love the day I see Dwight and Harvey in front of each other. My mum still contacts his manager every year, and asks, does he want to see Harvey for his birthday, and it’s always the same – no.”

Which is a huge loss for Dwight.

“I just want Dwight to know what a gorgeous young man Harvey is. Harvey has so much banter. He’s just a funny little b*****d. You never know what’s going to come out of his mouth. He rules the roost when he’s home.

“He still bangs his head, still smashes things. He smashed the car window. It hasn’t been fixed yet. There’s no telly in here, because he smashed it again. And he’s just smashed an iPad, so I’ve bought another one for him. That’s just Harvey.”

On a recent episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, which she co-hosts with her sister, Katie said that Dwight's role as Harvey's father began badly when he refused to play an active role at his birth.

"Dwight turned up at the last minute but he didn't want to come in the room or cut the cord, so Dad did it," Katie tells sister Sophie.

"And anyway, I remember Dwight saying, 'Oh there's a bruise' and I thought, 'Don't insult me.' That was the last time I sort of saw Dwight, I didn't see him many times after that."

In her 2016 autobiography Reborn, Katie writes Dwight had only seen his son once after his birth – when he was around 10 years old – and that he really struggled to understand his son’s disability.

"I’d explained Harvey’s condition to Dwight many times, but he refused to understand it and kept going on about him being fat," she writes.

"It’s sad that he is unable to accept Harvey for who he is and seems unable or unwilling to work within his limitations."

In her second memoir, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, the entrepreneur then explained how, just a few years later, Dwight turned down the chance to see Harvey, even after he asked to see his dad.

"I walked over to him and he didn’t really say much – it was so awkward. He hadn’t even bought me a drink! But that was typical Dwight."

In the memoir, Katie writes that Dwight told her he didn't want to see her or Harvey again.

"Even after he said that, I was still trying to be persistent. I wanted Harvey to have his dad in his life, but he just wasn’t interested in any of it.

"He just didn’t give a s**t. There’s only so much you can try before you realise you’re flogging a dead horse. I got up and left and that’s the last time I saw him. I haven’t heard from him since."

More recently both Katie and Harvey have been on the receiving end of disgusting online abuse, which led her to campaign for Harvey’s Law to keep track of offenders and make online abuse a criminal offence.

Recently in the UK, an online safety bill was passed that included some of her ideas.

“I think I’ve had an influence on this going through, and will continue to fight for Harvey’s Law,” the passionate mum said.

Laura Jackel is Mamamia's Senior Lifestyle Family Writer. For links to her articles and to see photos of her outfits and kids, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Feature Image: Instagram @katieprice