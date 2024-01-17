Why King Charles and Kate Middleton's medical procedures were announced on the same day.

Kate Middleton and King Charles are out of action for the time being.

A statement from Buckingham Palace announced that the King will undergo a "corrective procedure" next week, causing him to postpone all public engagements for a short period.

"In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement read.

Middleton, on the other hand, had abdominal surgery and will take the next few months off to rest and recover. Kensington Palace issued a statement, saying she will not be returning to public duties "until after Easter".

While details surrounding her treatment were kept private, the statement did say that she would remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, and would be fully recovered in two to three months.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the statement said.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

The Palace then asked the public for privacy, saying Middleton hopes to "maintain as much normality for her children as possible".

It further stated that it will "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

The Palace also announced that Prince William will take a step back from official duties to help support his wife.

He is expected to postpone some engagements, including two upcoming international trips.

The news of both surgeries being announced on the same day has many asking whether it's a coincidence or a coordinated decision by the royal family.

One statement kept details private, while the other shared specific information about the King's health and condition.

The royal family usually keep health information as private as possible, however, when they are forced to postpone public engagements, or when the person in question is a senior member of the family, the public is informed one way or another.

The Princess of Wales' team chose to make the announcement a day after her surgery had taken place, presumably because they knew people would have questions about what it meant for the engagements she had already committed to.

However, the decision to announce the King's surgery seemed to be last minute, most likely because he had to postpone several meetings at the advice of a doctor.

The King had a full calendar for the rest of this week, where he had planned on meeting foreign dignitaries and members of the Cabinet. So the Palace needed to make people aware of the situation.

At the end of the day, both announcements coming on the same day weren't a coincidence.

Feature Image: Getty.