Why the dress Duchess Kate wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding looked so familiar.

One of the many things that feed our obsession with Kate Middleton is the fact that she’s never afraid to outfit-repeat, because SAME.

We are so similar, we’re practically the same person.

…Though in our case, it’s usually because we’re on a budget and can’t quite stretch for a new fancy dress for every event, and in Kate Middleton’s – it’s because she finds a favoured silhouette by one chosen designer and sticks with it.

Oh.

Anyway, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday – the treasure-trove of royal fashion moments – the Duchess of Cambridge opted to again recycle a look she’d worn at a prior event.

And my goodness do we see why.

The Duchess wore an absolute beauty of an Alexander McQueen structured dress and matching Philip Treacy fascinator which instantly gave us fashion deja vu.

Why? Well, it turns out Kate wore a baby pink version of the raspberry frock to Trooping the Colour in 2017, part of the Queen’s official birthday celebrations.

Before the wedding, it was speculated that Kate would wear an outfit she has worn before "so not to upstage the bride".

Royal expert Camilla Tominey last week told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning that it was common for royals to stick to this "rule" at weddings.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently attended the wedding of her friend Sophie Carter in a blue dress and coat by Catherine Walker which she had also worn during a trip to Germany.

And to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress which was very similar - perhaps the same - to what she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening.

It is widely-known that Kate Middleton is a huge Alexander McQueen fan. She's often seen wearing the designer at royal events - most notably at her own wedding, where she stunned in a lace gown by the fashion house.

As the design she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding and Trooping the Colour is bespoke - it's suspected she requested the same dress to be remade in a different shade.

Which is exactly like buying four of the same plain t-shirt from H&M - two in grey, and one of each in black and white. See - we have so much in common.

While seated in St George's Chapel waiting for Princess Eugenie's grand entrance, Kate and Prince William were seen sharing a PDA as they lovingly clasped hands.

The pair looked calm and content as they chatted with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were fighting sitting beside them.