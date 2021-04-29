"They are a great double act." Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10 year marriage.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
So far in 2021, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been the royal couple we can't look away from.
From that Oprah interview to Meghan’s blossoming second bump, the Sussexes have made headlines all over the world in the last few months.
But quietly in the background, Harry’s older brother, Prince William has just celebrated 10 years of marriage to his wife, Kate Middleton.
According to a report, the marriage is an ‘old fashioned’ one, which is precisely why it works.
“They look after each other, but in different ways,” a friend of the couple told People magazine.
A senior source told the publication: “They are a great double act. People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side.”
But how did it all begin?
The couple were once flatmates after meeting at St. Andrews University in Fife, Scotland.
They dated for eight years, before marrying at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. The televised ceremony was watched by an estimated two billion people all over the world.
But it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the couple. There was a bump in the road towards happily ever after in 2007 when Kate and William briefly split.
According to royal biographer, Christopher Andersen, it was William who ended things with Kate, believing he was too young to settle down at 25.
"William went to his father and said, 'Look, I'm 25, I'm too young to get married. I just don't want to commit at this point,'" claims Andersen.
"Charles, who was by then very fond of Kate, said, 'It would be unfair to the young lady. You cannot string her along anymore, so you should just break it off.'"
The breakup lasted just a few months before William realised his mistake and the couple reunited.
William and Kate opened up about their time apart during their engagement interview with ITV in 2010.
Kate said the break up made her a 'stronger person.
"I think at the time I wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time," she said.
William put the split down to their age.
"We were both very young, it was at university, we were both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, it was a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better," the future King of England explained.
Since their 2011 wedding, the couple has, of course, gone on to have three children: George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, three.
While unlike Meghan, Kate adhered to royal birth traditions, appearing outside the Lindo Wing with each of her three children, she has insisted they have as normal upbringing as possible.
“Kate has always wanted the children to live in the real world,” a royal source told The Sun earlier this year.
“She and William don’t want them to live in a gilded bubble. They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids.”
William and Kate released two new portraits for their 10th wedding anniversary.
In the photos, taken this week, the pair are pictured hugging in the grounds of Kensington Palace.
They were posted to the couple's official Twitter account, Kensington Royal, alongside the caption: "10 years".
Feature image: Twitter/Kensington Royal via Chris Floyd.
