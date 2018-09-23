Inside the rumour that suggests Karl Stefanovic is days away from being sacked.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Karl Stefanovic.

Alongside constant rumours of tension with his co-host Georgie Gardner, made even more controversial after a very public Uber conversation, the news reader has also had his fractured relationship with ex partner Cassandra Thorburn brought into the spotlight. As he finalises his plans to marry 34-year-old Jasmine Yarbrough at the end of the year, viewers are divided on the figure they once saw as a larrikin family man.

It’s been expected these factors have led to plummeting Today Show ratings, and therefore, speculation has grown that the breakfast TV host will not make it to the end of his current contract, which finishes at the end of 2020.

However, as reported by the Sunday Confidential, this date could be a lot sooner than expected.

According to top-level sources at Channel Nine, the publication says Stefanovic will be replaced in the new year, with others suggesting Channel Nine CEO, Hugh Marks, has already made plans to sack Karl Stefanovic this week.

The program’s executive producer Mark Calvert may also be on the chopping block for an “engine room makeover,” Sunday Confidential stated.

Recent statistics show Today Show figures are at a 12-year low, with a major drop in female viewers.

Speaking to Sunday Confidential, media analyst Steve Allen said Stefanovic’s animosity with his ex-wife played a major role in the numbers which started dropping in September 2016, when he stopped wearing his wedding ring.

“[A large chunk of female viewers] basically now think he is an arsehole,” said Allen. “And who could blame them really.”

“You have his ex-wife who supported him and raised his kids and she’s left out in the cold while he is off with his younger girlfriend in various exotic locations on holidays every other week.

“For Nine to think that there is any other reason viewers are off the show is, to me, just complete denial.”

While we wait for an official announcement as to the future job security of the Today Show host, it’s a topic several have publicly commented on, including former Prime Ministerial candidate, Julie Bishop.

Appearing on the show before the leadership spill, the ex-Foreign Affairs Minister had the perfect response when Stefanovic asked what it was like “talking to a man on death row,” referring to the then Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull.

Her response was scathing.

“Well I’m talking to you, Karl. What are you suggesting?” she said.

