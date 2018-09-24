Karl Stefanovic has shared a cryptic post on Instagram after a damning report implied the Today Show host will be sacked from his role as soon as this week.

An article from Sunday Confidential quoting “insiders” suggested Stefanovic’s tenure at the Channel Nine breakfast program was coming to an end, with CEO Hugh Marks reportedly having already made plans to make the move this week.

However 44-year-old Stefanovic, who is fronting the Today Show bench this morning, made an indirect response to the report with an Instagram post from late Sunday evening.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the family and friends I have in this world,” he wrote in the caption of a photo with his brother Peter Stefanovic, fiancée Jasmine Yarbrough and friend Chris Waller.

“It’s all that matters really. I’m so proud of them.”

The Today Show has reportedly received its lowest viewership figures in 12 years, with many blaming the plummeting numbers on Stefanovic’s public and tumultuous divorce from Cassandra Thorburn.

Other scandals have also plagued the father-of-three this year including constant rumours of tensions between his co-host Georgie Gardner, made even more controversial after a very public Uber conversation, and his upcoming high profile wedding to 34-year-old Yarbrough.

According to Sunday Confidential, top-level sources at Channel Nine suggested the host would be replaced in the new year, a whole year ahead of the end of his current contract which finishes at the end of 2019.

Speaking to the weekend publication, media analyst Steve Allen said Stefanovic’s animosity with his ex-wife played a major role in the numbers which started dropping in September 2016, when he stopped wearing his wedding ring.

“[A large chunk of female viewers] basically now think he is an arsehole,” said Allen. “And who could blame them really.”

“You have his ex-wife who supported him and raised his kids and she’s left out in the cold while he is off with his younger girlfriend in various exotic locations on holidays every other week.

“For Nine to think that there is any other reason viewers are off the show is, to me, just complete denial.”

