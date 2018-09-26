Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The question we have for Cassandra Thorburn after she admitted to snooping an ex’s phone.

Cassandra Thorburn has just shared some fascinating commentary about an ex-relationship and our ears are burning.

Playing a game of ‘Never have I ever’ with the Studio 10 panel this morning, the author and ex-wife of Karl Stefanovic admitted that she had once “snooped through a partner’s phone”.

It gets better. When another panellist asked who the owner of said phone was, Thorburn chose not to give away their identity.

“Oh, I have NO idea,” she said in a voice that can only be described as dripping with sarcasm.

“Oh, there’s a LOT of things you find in them. Too bad I didn’t do it earlier!”

So many questions with no answers in sight, but we certainly have our suspicions.

You can watch the eyebrow-raising moment here:

Since the mum-of-three separated from Stefanovic, she hasn’t been subtle on how she feels about her former husband. Speaking to The Australian Women’s Weekly in August of this year, she said their children were “dead to his family”.

“Last year, I declared that Karl really was dead to me, a man I no longer know, but the children still have their father,” she said.

“The flip-side of that is I feel like we’re dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life.

“There has been practically no contact. I feel like we’ve been discarded and disposed of, replaced by a whole new line-up of starters,”

Ouch.

2. Khloe Kardashian misses being pregnant for such a relatable reason.



There isn’t much about the Kardashians we’d call relatable, but Khloe’s latest tweet is certainly something we can get behind.

The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters has admitted to missing pregnancy for a reason we are all feeling, whether you’ve had kids or not.

The reality star tweeted yesterday:

3. Busy Philipps just gave us a glimpse into her kitchen and it’s actually pantry goals.

While I’ll admit taking a peek into other people’s kitchen cupboards is a weird obsession of mine, posting a picture of your pantry on Instagram sounds pretty… boring.

But if ours looked anything like former Dawson’s Creek star Busy Phillips‘, we would too.

The mum-of-two posted a very aesthetically pleasing pic of her colour-coordinated pantry and wow. It’s goals. Just take a look for yourself:

Judging by the caption, the pantry was organised with the help of home organisation experts The Home Edit, and we could look at it all day. (Is that two bottles of avocado oil?)

We probably won’t be rushing home to do the same, but we are very impressed.

4. Chrissy Teigan’s sassy response to hater who said short hair makes her “face look huge”.



Yes, well.

It seems Chrissy Teigen has no time for your bullsh*t.

You see, when Teigen posted a behind-the-scenes photo from her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night, someone commented saying she should grow out her hair.

“You look beautiful but you should grow your hair long again. Girls with round faces should not have short hair like that,” the Instagram troll wrote. “It makes your face look huge. Been there… believe me… LONG HAIR.”

Teigen simply responded: “@bcnjw honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy so this was a mistake on my part”.

Looks like that’s Chrissy Teigen 1, anonymous internet troll 0.

5. Alex Nation just shared all the details of exactly what she’s done to her face.

Ex-Bachelor contestant, Alex Nation has broken the cardinal rule of Instagram and she’s getting vocal on the the fact that not only has she had Botox injections, but exactly what she’s had done as well.

The 27-year-old shared a photo on Tuesday night with the caption: “Yes I’ve had a little somethin’ somethin’ done to my face.”

“Yes people will have an opinion. No I’m not bothered. Why? Because I AM FEELIN’ MYSELF!!”

And damn straight, because she looks fantastic.

She proceeded to describe in intimate detail exactly what injections she's received, all in "very subtle and small doses".

To find out all the exact details you can head right here.

