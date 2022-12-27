While some families opt to cosy up on the couch with a movie and a glass of wine, the Kardashian-Jenner family choose to go all out for the festive season.

As is the Kardashian way.

Hosted by Kourtney Kardashian Barker at her Calabasas home, all five sisters gave their Instagram and TikTok followers a peek at what their annual Christmas party is like behind the scenes.

Here's everything you missed from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas.

Matching outfits and designer gowns.

The Kardash-Jenners are nothing if not dramatic and this Christmas, they chose to follow through with a theme that included their kids.

Kylie Jenner wore a black lace and champagne dress, made by Mugler and her four-year-old daughter Stormi, got her very own to match.

Khloé Kardashian, who wore red for the occasion, matched with her four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, as well. Joining in for the festivities was Khloé's son, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, and hasn't shared the name of yet.

Kim did not match with her four children, but they all did go for something sparkly. She, along with her nine-year-old daughter North West, filmed multiple TikTok videos together from their joint account.

Kourtney, whose three children did not get the all-white memo, looked about every bit as bridal as she did on her wedding day back in June when she married Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

Kendall, of course, went classic with a strapless red Valentino dress.

Last but not least is Kris Jenner, who shared some details about the night on her Instagram – including pictures of the vintage Valentino gown she got to wear.

A carpeted entrance.

It wouldn't be a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas without a little cosy extravagance. And this year, Kourtney fitted out her home with dozens of traditional Persian rugs which she says "gave the vibes and such warmth to our party" on her Instagram page.

A ball pit.

With dozens of children between the five reality TV sisters, it's no surprise Kourtney went all out with a holiday-themed ball pit for the kids (and alcohol-fuelled adults).

A 12-foot Christmas tree.

Instead of being... normal... this festive season, Kourtney went for a blood-red, 12-foot Christmas tree. And boy was it something.

The family, who regularly host events during holidays throughout the year, have kept their Christmas party tradition for over a decade.

Before the sisters started taking turns in pimping out their homes for the night, it was Kris who used to host the events.

A personal performance from Sia.

Sia is a favourite performer of the Kardashian family and returned again this year after performing a number of her hit songs in 2019. Just like then, she dressed as a festive present, but this time she even had a little buddy to sing with her – North!

It's rumoured on TikTok the singer took home a $250,000 paycheck for her 60-minute performance.

The family are currently in the middle of filming season three of The Kardashians – a fact Kourtney confirmed earlier in September, 2022 when she told E! News, "I've been filming season 3 here. We're shooting season 3 now."

While we only know for sure that we will see the details behind Kourtney's campaign with Boohoo, it's also likely we will get to watch the breakdown of Kim and Pete Davidson's relationship – and the family might even address Kanye West's latest controversies.

According to reports, it looks like we will be able to watch season three for ourselves in March 2023.

Until then, it looks like we will have to keep vicariously living through the Kardashian-Jenner Instagram and TikTok posts.

Feature Image: Instagram @kimkardashian, @kyliejenner.