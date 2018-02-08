Let’s be honest, there’s no family we’re more invested in than the Kardashians.

Their ever-growing brood are an endless source of fascination for us, as are the weird and wonderful names they give to each newborn.

When Kylie’s baby ,Stormi joined the Klan, we wondered, what does that even mean? Come to think of it, what do any of their names mean?

Let’s investigate.

Stormi Webster

Born: February 1, 2018

We don’t know a lot about the meaning behind Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s child’s first name – or even whether Stormi is the little girl’s given name or a nickname. What we do know is why she has the last name Webster, which on first glance seems odd. Turns out Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster (Travis Scott is the rapper’s stage name). So the baby has her daddy’s official last name.

See Kylie’s pregnancy video that she shared along with her birth announcement.

North West

Born: June 15, 2013

Baby names don’t get much more celebrity than North West, and the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also has a name origin to match.

You see, North’s name actually started out as a joke and rumour, but when Kim and Kayne heard their friends’ reaction to the name, they decided to consider it.

“It was a rumour in the press and we’d never really considered it seriously, at all,” Kim told GQ magazine. “But Kanye and I were having lunch right over there at that table about a year ago and Pharrell [Williams] came over to us and said, ‘Oh, my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That is the best name.'”

While Kim said she replied at the time they weren’t, a run-in with Vogue editor Anna Wintour changed their minds.

LISTEN: As a family who’ve built their name in the public eye, do the Kardashians have any right to ask for privacy? (Post continues.)

“Then a little while later Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us, ‘North is a genius name.’ Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck.”

Kris Jenner said the name also had a deeper meaning for her daughter and son-in-law.

“The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together,” she told The View.

Saint West

Born: December 5, 2015

Done with directional names, Kim and Kayne went with Saint for their second child much to the incredulity of the internet's many Twitter users.

While there's been no official word from the family confirming the little boy's name meaning, there are a few solid theories. One is that it relates well to Kanye's biblical Yeezus nickname (a play on Jesus). Another - courtesey of a source speaking to E! in 2015 - is a way to symbolise the "blessing" their second child was after Kim's difficult pregnancy.

And finally, there's the suggestion that Saint is a tribute to Kim's late father Robert Kardashian, who she apparently considered to be a saint.

Chicago West

Born: January 15, 2018

We all know Chicago West is named after dad Kayne's hometown in Illinois, but it's thought the meaning behind the name runs a little deeper.

Many believe Chi's name (pronounced Shy, as in Chi Town) is actually a tribute to Kayne's mum Donda, who died following plastic surgery complications 2007.

The place holds significance as it's where she and Kanye moved when she split from his dad. She then became a professor at Chicago State University. After her death, Kanye set up an arts-based charity in Chicago called Donda's House in her honour.

Mason Dash Disick

Born: December 14, 2009

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest child was the first of the next generation of the Kardashian Klan. While his name started out as just something Kourtney liked the sound of, she later learned the name had a connection to her family.

"Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stone worker," Kourtney told Life & Style magazine in 2010.

"Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations, because Kardashian was too long. When I heard that, I thought, Oh my god, it's meant to be."

Meanwhile, Mason's middle name Dash is short for Kardashian and also Kourt's late father Robert's nickname, she's confirmed.

Penelope Scotland Disick

Born: July 8, 2012

Penelope's first name, like Mason's, is a name Kourtney liked the sound of, but her middle name is a tribute to her dad, which Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, suggested.

Reign Aston Disick

Born: December 14, 2014

Although there's no known personal significance to "Reign", Kourtney and Scott's third child's name was a long time coming.

"I actually had the name on our list with Mason," Kourtney told People magazine in 2015. "Then with Penelope, I had it on the list but spelled Rain.

"Once I found out I was having a boy, we just changed the spelling again."

Dream Renee Kardashian

Born: 10 November 2016

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream is thought to have a sweet origin.

"Rob and Chyna had the name Dream for a long time. They named her Dream because they’ve always said she’s a dream come true," a source told People magazine.

Meanwhile, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, gave her daughter her own middle name.