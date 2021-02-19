From Kamala Harris to Pierce Brosnan: 10 famous people whose kids you didn't know were models.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



While most of us are familiar with big-name models with even bigger-name parents (think Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Mick Jagger's daughter, Georgia May Jagger), there are a handful of celebrity kids making waves in the modelling world that we weren't across. Until now.

With parents who are already in the spotlight, it's no surprise they're pursuing glittering careers of their own.

Here are 10 celebrities whose kids you probably didn't know were models.

First, quickly watch how celebrities got through isolation. Post continues below.

Kamala Harris

Image: Getty. Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff turned heads when she wore a Miu Miu coat on Inauguration Day.

Quickly, the 21-year-old was signed to IMG Models. And just this week, she made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week, walking for the fashion label Proenza Schouler.

Molly Ringwald

Image: Getty.

Our favourite '80s star has a model daughter!

Molly Ringwald's eldest daughter, Mathilda Gianopoulos has been modelling since she was 13 and has worked with brands including J.Crew and Just Drew.

Snoop Dogg

Image: Getty.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is a proud father to three children.

His second eldest, Cordell, is an up-and-coming model. In 2018, he appeared in his first campaign for the luxury-goods company MCM and more recently, he appeared in a campaign for the men's clothing retailer, FWRD MAN.

Julianne Moore

Image: Getty.

It's not surprising that Julianne Moore's daughter, Liv Freundlich, has grown up to look just like her mum.

The 18-year-old has been modelling since she was 14 and has appeared in various campaigns and runway shows - including alongside Molly Ringwald's daughter for J.Crew!

Pierce Brosnan

Image: Getty.

Pierce Brosnan's son Dylan (left) is a busy model and yeah, can't say we're shocked. The 24-year-old has appeared in campaigns for Burberry, Saint Laurent and GQ Germany.

Bec Hewitt

A little closer to home, Australian actress Bec Hewitt has her own little model.

Bec and Lleyton's eldest, Mia, has always been interested in the fashion industry. Last year, she attended Paris Fashion Week with her mum and got her headshots taken.

She'll be signed any minute, we're sure.

Read all about the Hewitt kids here: A 15-year-old model and a future tennis star: The lives of Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's kids.

Sofia Vergara

Image: Getty.

If you didn't already know, Sofia Vergara has a 29-year-old son - and he's an actor, director and model! In the '90s he appeared in photoshoots alongside his mum and in 2017, he appeared in Paper magazine.

Jude Law

Sadly, no photos with his kids. Image: Getty.

Jude Law has not one, not two but three model children! Rafferty, 24, Iris, 20, and Rudy, 18 have all been in the industry for some time now.

Rafferty (commonly known as Raff) has appeared in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and Timberland.

Iris has modelled for designer brands including Miu Miu and Burberry.

And Rudy has dabbled in modelling, winning a contract with Dolce & Gabbana among others.

Sean Penn

Image: Getty.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright have a 29-year-old model daughter named Dylan.

In 2013, she appeared in her first modelling gig for Gap. Since then, she's been signed with Premier Model Management and has appeared in campaigns for Stuart Weitzman and Rag & Bone.

Andy Garcia

Image: Getty.

Cuban actor Andy Garcia has four children.

His second eldest, Alessandra Garcia, is a curvy model with IMG Models. She's been photographed for Italian Glamour and appeared in campaigns for H&M and Forever 21.

Sylvester Stallone

Image: Getty.

Sylvester Stallone has three daughters, and two of them are models.

His eldest Sophia, 24, has appeared in photoshoots for Dolce & Gabbana and Harper's Bazaar Australia.

And Sistine, 22, has appeared in the pages of Teen Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Town & Country.

Want more Mamamia? You can subscribe to a range of our newsletters here.

Parents, we want to hear from you. Take our short survey for a chance to win $50.





Feature image: Instagram/@andygarcia @sistinestallone