Separate lives and living arrangements: Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's "unconventional" marriage.

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook have announced their separation after three years of marriage.

Sharing the news via joint statement with People, they said: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The pair added that they have an "immense amount of respect and consideration for one another" and will not be sharing additional information about their split.

The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory actress started dating Karl Cook, a professional equestrian and son of billionaire Scott Cook back in February 2016, after meeting at a horse show.

Cuoco had only recently split from her husband, tennis star Ryan Sweeting, after 21 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in June 2016, two months after she started dating Cook.

"I'm trying to slow this one down," she told the . "And I'm not a slow person. I'm just not! I can't help but want everything right then."

In September 2016, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala, and just over a year later, in November 2017, Cook proposed on Cuoco's 32nd birthday.

"After nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life," Cook captioned an Instagram video, announcing the exciting news.

In June 2018, the couple got married at a ranch in San Diego, California, in front of family, friends, and Cuoco's Big Bang Theory co-stars.

Cuoco wore an intricate lace gown with a matching cape for the ceremony and changed into a lace jumpsuit for the reception.

Ater her wedding to Cook, Cuoco announced that instead of going on a honeymoon, she underwent shoulder surgery.

"When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol," Cuoco captioned an Instagram photo of herself after surgery.

And after nearly six months of marriage, the couple finally went on their honeymoon to Switzerland.

In August 2019, Cuoco shared that she and Cook were still were not living together, but were in the process of building their dream home.

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know," she told E! News. "We have different locations that we're at a lot. You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us."

Appearing on the Brad Behaviour podcast, Cuoco admitted that this time around she was hesitant to "rush into things".

"Yes, we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he's so supportive of me," she said.

"He lets me be me and I let him be him... I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so in a way, we're actually taking it slow."

In March 2020, Cuoco shared that she and Cook had moved in together after almost two years of marriage.

A month later, she told Jimmy Kimmel that the COVID-19 lockdown pushed them to take that next step.

"This quarantine has actually forced us to move in together, it's been great for our relationship," Cuoco said. "And we like each other, we realised! Which is even better."

However, she later told Conan that their living situation was temporary.

"He's out. This is just for the quarantine. I don't want to give the wrong impression here," she said.

Three months before announcing their split, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

"NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. Two years to the day before we got married and now three years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed," Cuoco wrote on Instagram in June.

Neither Cuoco nor Cook has shared anything on their socials since the announcement of their split.

