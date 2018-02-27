Justin Theroux is all of us after a break up: Cuddling tiny puppies a little too intensely.

Justin Theroux is literally all of us post-break up.

In the weeks since his break up with Jennifer Aniston, he’s been doing whatever he can to make himself – and us – feel better, including playing with puppies.

The 46-year-old actor made a welcome return to Instagram after the couple announced they were separating on February 16, sharing cute photos from his playdate with a bunch of puppies.

And while we’d still be at the ice-cream-for-dinner stage of the breakup, Justin is clearly doing a hell of a lot better than the rest of us, entering the rolling-around-with-puppies-for-comfort stage. He appears to have completely bypassed the pyjamas-all-day and crying-at-random-times stages, too.

Not only has Justin somehow gathered the strength to shower and leave the house, he's managed to go to the airport, get on a plane and fly interstate to Austin, Texas.

And he didn't just hole up in a hotel room with room service once he got there either, instead sharing photos from his visit to Austin's Pets Alive animal shelter, where he cuddled with some adorable newborn pit bull puppies. Is there anything cuter than a grown man cradling puppies? No. No, there is not.

Not giving any mention to his divorce, the animal lover made his Instagram post all about the puppies. And Selena Gomez.

"Texas!!! ⭐️ Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats. I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. Thes [sic] two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em..." he wrote.

He also jokingly included "#selenagomez" and "#Yeahthatsrightselenaididittoyouagainbutifyousawtheseguysyouddowhateveryoucouldtooalsoiknowyourechilllikethat" to make sure his post gained maximum reach.

LISTEN: Following Justin and Jen's breakup, the Mamamia Out Loud team discuss the media's treatment of Jennifer Aniston. Post continues below.

Both Jen, 49, and Justin have been keeping low profiles since announcing their divorce, but if anything can pull Justin out of his hole, it's an animal shelter filled with adorable dogs.

That's just a fact.