Regional travel and beauty salons: Exactly what is reopening tomorrow in Australia.

As Australians pull out their wintery wools on June 1, many will be able to go to beauty salons and host small gatherings for the first time in months.

Two months after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a two-person limit on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions will soon be lifted to reopen and revive the economy, which is heading for a recession.

In one week, both New South Wales and Victoria – the two Australian jurisdictions who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 – will lift significant restrictions currently in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Here’s exactly what you need to know about what is reopening as of June 1, 2020.

New South Wales

As of June 1, beauty salons in NSW will be able to open for business and begin treatments, albeit with strict new rules in place.

“Of all the requests I’ve had as health minister, this one topped the barrel,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced on Sunday.

“A big day for women in our community, a big day for everybody in the community – beauty salons are open, tanning salons, nail salons, waxing salons – how good is this Sunday?”

Before reopening, businesses will require a COVID-19 safe plan which includes removing books and magazines from waiting areas, stepping up hygiene protocols and keeping a record of attendance.

Listen: The risk and reality of a COVID19 second wave in Australia.



No more than 10 clients will be allowed inside salons at any one time and four square metres of space must be allowed per person.

From June 1, zoos, reptile parks and aquariums will also be re-opening, as will museums, galleries and libraries.

Furthermore, residents will be allowed to travel to regional NSW for a holiday.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes will also be allowed to have up to 50 customers from June 1 – at the moment they are allowed a maximum of 10 people.

Up to 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings while 50 can attend funerals and places of worship, subject to the four-square-metre rule.

Victoria

For Victoria, June 1 will be another important date for lifting restrictions, with Premier Dan Andrews announcing the plan to ease restrictions on Sunday.

From June 1 in Victoria, restaurants, cafes, pubs can serve meals for up to 20 people, and gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed at homes. Overnight stays will also be allowed at private residences.

Weddings will be able to have 20 guests, plus the celebrant and couple, whilst funerals can have 50 people. Up to 20 people will also be able to gather at places of worship, subject to the four-square-metre rule.

Community facilities such as libraries can also reopen on June 1, with capacity limits of up to 20 people.

Watch: Victoria Prermier Dan Andrews' press conference on Sunday, May 24.

Entertainment and cultural venues like museums, drive-in cinemas and historic sites will reopen for up to 20 people and they will be required to keep customer contact details.

Outdoor gatherings will be increased to 20 and non-food and drink market stalls will be able to open.

As for travel, tourist accommodation such as hotels can resume from June 1, and campgrounds and caravan parks can reopen – although communal facilities like kitchens and bathrooms will remain closed.

Just like NSW, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours will reopen with up to 20 customers per space. They will be required to keep customer contact details.

If you are sick and believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your GP ahead of time to book an appointment. Or call the national Coronavirus Health Information Line for advice on 1800 020 080. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

This article was originally published on May 24, 2020, and was updated on May 31, 2020.

