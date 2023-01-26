'I know it's really messy.' An honest recap of Julia Fox's apartment.

2023 is the year of celebrities being real about how their home looks on a normal day.

Unsurprisingly, the celebrity leading the pack is none other than 'Unca Jams' Julie Fox.

The model and actor, who famously dated Kanye West for precisely two months and leveraged that fame like a pro, took to TikTok this week to share with us her NYC apartment. Unlike other celebrity homes, Fox's apartment was, well, modest, to say the least. And honestly, it was so refreshing to see.

Watch Julia Fox's home tour, here. Story continues after video.

"I don't like excessive displays of wealth," Fox said in the now-viral TikTok video. "They make me feel icky. Especially people that have really big houses, it's just really wasteful when there's so many homeless people in this country and like, I'm not really like that."

So just what does her home look like? Come with me, and I'll show you.

Fox has a two-bedder in NYC with one bathroom. We start off in her lounge room that has actually been turned into a bedroom.

It's... messy. The bed is unmade. Her bedside nightstand is filled with random items and I'm pretty sure that's a hairdryer sitting on her pillow.

And I love it.

I want to live here.

She doesn't clean up for us, her guests, and honestly, why should she? This is her being her authentic self, which we all know is the way to go on social media.

She moves on to what was once her bedroom but has since been turned into a playroom for her son/walk-in wardrobe.

There are toys everywhere.

It looks like my bedroom growing up!

Fox also lets us see her special mirror, which is high off the ground - presumably to be out of reach of small children. On the mirror, she has photos of her son, other loved ones, and keepsakes that she treasures.

All I feel is affection for a woman I don't know but know everything about.

A mirror hiiiiigh up off the floor.

Next is the hallway, which takes my breath away because oh my god it is so messy and it looks like mine.

Here is where the actor keeps absolutely everything she doesn't have room for. And my goodness, is it a lot. I know she said she doesn't really value large homes because they feel wasteful but I'd like to argue that even a slightly larger home would suit her better. At least she could fit all her things.

Just a suggestion!

It's so chaotic and so organised.

We also see her tiny New York City bathroom that is filled with kid's bathtub toys, expensive skincare and beauty products and dirty laundry.

I. Am. Living. For. This.

So much clutter!

I'm obsessed!

Fox then goes straight to the kitchen, which also doubles as the storage room that is typically found underneath a staircase.

She asks us not to judge her for being "messy" and Oh My God, are you kidding me? I LOVE THIS.

"I also have shoe boxes in the kitchen, which is very common for New Yorkers," she says and Yes Tell Me More, Please.

The kitchen is, shockingly, huge. So it makes sense that she'd also store the rest of her life in there instead of a non-existent cupboard.

First of all, gorg.

Second of all, slay.

And finally, we have the most precious room in the house; her son's room!

Fox shared in the clip that it was the one room she really wanted to "make look cute" and yeah, it's cute alright.

Like the rest of the house, it is cluttered with toys and joy and happiness and if it isn't obvious already, I want to live there. But I can't. Because I don't think this apartment could even fit my pillow, let alone another person.

très chic.

Thus concludes the tour. No, there's not another lounge room or a priceless James Turrell artwork. Fox's home is normal. It's quaint, it's comfy and honestly?

I would trade my four-bedroom share house to live here, any day.

(Seriously, the offer is open Julia. Email me.)

Feature Image: TikTok @juliafox.