A pikelet platter and 'slow-cooked lasagne': 5 of Jules Sebastian's cleverest food tutorials.

Over the past few months, stylist and mum-of-two Jules Sebastian has been sharing her really simple (and really delicious-looking) recipes with her 200,000 Instagram followers.
Here are five refreshing fruit-infused water recipes. Post continues below.
Some are simple dinner ideas, while others are fantastic afternoon snacks that both kids and parents will love. And honestly, we wished we'd thought of them ourselves.
From a droolworthy pikelet platter to a slow-cooked lasagne, here are five of Jules Sebastian's cleverest food tutorials.
1. Pikelet platter.
Platters are perfect for when you can't be bothered to cook a whole meal. And kids bloody love them.
This one Jules created revolves around the humble pikelet and includes bacon, chocolatey toppings and a serving of fruit. #Balance.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the school holiday ‘cooking’ edition. This brunch platter looks super impressive but is minimal effort. I’ve literally cooked 2 things in under 5 mins! Thank me later cool mums x
A post shared by Jules Sebastian (@julessebastian) on Jul 14, 2020 at 2:55am PDT
2. Bread and Butter Pudding with Strawberry Jam.
Jules has shared her husband Guy Sebastian's favourite dessert of all time, Bread and Butter Pudding.
Paired with simple strawberry jam that only requires four ingredients, this warming dessert is the perfect treat to create after a Friday night sausage sizzle, so the leftover bread doesn't go to waste.
View this post on Instagram
This is the perfect winter dessert and it’s so easy! Team it with the night you do sausages and bread with the kids and the loaf won’t go to waste 😉Find the jam recipe on the Stockland Belong website. Enjoy X
A post shared by Jules Sebastian (@julessebastian) on Jun 7, 2020 at 3:47am PDT
3. Slow-cooked Lasagne.
OK, so we all know that lasagne is a go-to family favourite but we've never heard of it being slow-cooked.
Jules shared this recipe that she noticed many mums trying out and realised that this version of lasagne tastes better (her kids insist) and is easier to prepare ahead of time.
View this post on Instagram
Your favourite winter warmer just got easier. If only I found the recipe to share at the start of ISO! Couple of things; definitely add salt & pepper to meat, Huddie & Archie claim it was better than any restaurant and in the 3.5 hours it took I did multiple loads of washing and curled my hair 💁🏼♀️
A post shared by Jules Sebastian (@julessebastian) on Jun 1, 2020 at 3:29am PDT
4. Chicken Basil Pesto Pasta.
Pesto pasta is and always will be an easy, last minute dinner option.
This one in paricular includes chicken and can be prepared in just 15 minutes. Winning.
View this post on Instagram
My Chicken Basil Pesto Pasta can be cooked in 15 mins and everyone in the family will love it! Special shout out to the hero of the dish – Leggo’s Basil Pesto because ain’t nobody got time to make their own pesto. Enjoy #collab @leggosau
A post shared by Jules Sebastian (@julessebastian) on Jul 9, 2020 at 3:00am PDT
5. Caramel Popcorn.
Lastly, Jules shared her fun, weekend movie snack – homemade caramel popcorn.
And again, this one is a quick recipe (only takes a few minutes to make) and uses less than five ingredients (most of which, you probably already have in your pantry).
View this post on Instagram
This was intended as a kids snack but I’m calling it, I may have enjoyed this more than the kids! So easy, 5 minutes to make and perfect for a fancy snack during ‘Netflix & Chill’ x
A post shared by Jules Sebastian (@julessebastian) on Jun 25, 2020 at 4:04am PDT
Which one will you be making this week? Let us know in the comments below.
Feature Image: Instagram/@julessebastian
Top Comments