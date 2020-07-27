A pikelet platter and 'slow-cooked lasagne': 5 of Jules Sebastian's cleverest food tutorials.

Over the past few months, stylist and mum-of-two Jules Sebastian has been sharing her really simple (and really delicious-looking) recipes with her 200,000 Instagram followers.

Some are simple dinner ideas, while others are fantastic afternoon snacks that both kids and parents will love. And honestly, we wished we'd thought of them ourselves.

From a droolworthy pikelet platter to a slow-cooked lasagne, here are five of Jules Sebastian's cleverest food tutorials.

1. Pikelet platter.

Platters are perfect for when you can't be bothered to cook a whole meal. And kids bloody love them.

This one Jules created revolves around the humble pikelet and includes bacon, chocolatey toppings and a serving of fruit. #Balance.

2. Bread and Butter Pudding with Strawberry Jam.

Jules has shared her husband Guy Sebastian's favourite dessert of all time, Bread and Butter Pudding.

Paired with simple strawberry jam that only requires four ingredients, this warming dessert is the perfect treat to create after a Friday night sausage sizzle, so the leftover bread doesn't go to waste.

3. Slow-cooked Lasagne.

OK, so we all know that lasagne is a go-to family favourite but we've never heard of it being slow-cooked.

Jules shared this recipe that she noticed many mums trying out and realised that this version of lasagne tastes better (her kids insist) and is easier to prepare ahead of time.

4. Chicken Basil Pesto Pasta.

Pesto pasta is and always will be an easy, last minute dinner option.

This one in paricular includes chicken and can be prepared in just 15 minutes. Winning.

5. Caramel Popcorn.

Lastly, Jules shared her fun, weekend movie snack – homemade caramel popcorn.

And again, this one is a quick recipe (only takes a few minutes to make) and uses less than five ingredients (most of which, you probably already have in your pantry).

Which one will you be making this week? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Instagram/@julessebastian