Joss Whedon made headlines this week. It's not the first time.

This week, Charisma Carpenter accused Joss Whedon, the director behind Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and The Avengers, of "abusing his power" on set.

In a statement shared to Instagram, the actor, who previously worked on both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off show Angel, described Whedon as "casually cruel".

"He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly," the now 50-year-old wrote.

Likewise, Amber Benson, who played Tara Maclay on Buffy, tweeted her support.

"Buffy was a toxic environment, and it starts at the top. [Carpenter] is speaking truth and I support her 100 per cent," she wrote.

"There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it 20 plus years later."

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman, said her experience with Whedon "wasn't the best".

"I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," she told the LA Times.

"I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

In December, Warner Bros announced they had taken "remedial action" following an investigation into Fisher's claims.

The next month, Fisher claimed he had been dropped from his upcoming appearance in The Flash due to his accusations.

"No one, in any profession, should have to argue with their employer for their claims of abuse, racism, and discrimination to be taken up the proper chain of command," Fisher wrote. "And no one, in any position of leadership, should attempt to dissuade those wishing to report such claims from doing so."

In her statement this week, Carpenter shared that she'd taken part in the Justice League investigation.

"Recently, I participated in WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation because I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth," she said.

"His firing as Cyborg in The Flash was the last straw for me. Although I am not shocked, I am deeply pained by it. It troubles and saddens me that in 2021 professionals STILL have to choose between whistleblowing in the workplace and job security."

Now, as the stories about Joss Whedon continue to mount, it seems the cracks in Joss Whedon's legacy might have become irreparable.

Feature Image: Getty.