The Jonas Brothers divorce news we don't want to believe.

Another celeb relationship has (allegedly) fallen victim to whatever the heck is in the Hollywood water this year, and CAN IT PLEASE STOP?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly 'headed for divorce' after four years of marriage.

For what it's worth, in the last week fans had wondered if something was wrong after noticing that Joe had begun performing without his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers' tour, aptly titled The Tour.

It seemed strange as he *always* wore it, but because Sophie had just been supporting him at the band's big opening night show at Yankee Stadium on August 12, fans also wondered if he'd just forgotten it.

But speculation escalated in early September when one of Sophie's friends posted a photo to Instagram where she was very clearly also not wearing her ring. This, coupled with the fact that Joe's brother Nick had taken over basically all the crowd interaction at Jonas Brothers shows — which is unusual, as they usually split it 50/50 — and people were CONCERNED.

Though there was been no official confirmation as yet, the fan fears do seem to be justified.

On September 3, TMZ broke the news that they were 'headed for divorce', which was followed by a source telling People Joe had retained a divorce lawyer.

They also recently sold their property in Miami, and there has been no new joint property purchase as far as we know.

Sophie and Joe first connected via DMs in 2016.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner explained in a 2019 cover interview for Harper's Bazaar UK. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

They were engaged in 2017 and married first in a surprise Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards, followed by a more lavish ceremony in the French countryside.

They welcomed their first daughter Willa in 2020, and a second, whose name has not been revealed, last year.

In 2019, Sophie, who had played Sansa Stark on the biggest TV show in the world, Game of Thrones, for eight years, told The Times about a split they had earlier in their relationship.

"Having your adolescence being displayed in public, that's something I really wish hadn't happened. Being in the age of social media when that's happening, I think I would be a much saner person if I hadn't been documented from 13, your most awkward, uncomfortable, unsure-of-yourself years."

She said when they met she was going through "this phase of being very mentally unwell", and he gave her a type of ultimatum.

She said he told her: "'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that, I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

She also told The Times that they once broke up 'for a day' before their Vegas wedding.

"It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, 'Never mind,'" she said.

That same year, the Jonas Brothers released a song called 'Hesitate', which Nick described as 'Joe's love letter to Sophie', which is lyrically about helping a lover through their burdens.

"I will take your pain and put it on my heart, I won't hesitate, just tell me where to start," Joe sings in the chorus.

Most recently, the Jonas Brothers official account posted a photo of the brothers, where Joe is very much doing a 'look at my hand!' pose, with his ring now present.

The brother's next return to stage is on September 6 in Phoenix, Arizona, and it seems like all eyes will be on his left hand.

FYI: if you want to take a peek yourself, the JoBros are heading down under in February.

Feature image: Getty.