baby

Jimmy and Nadia Bartel have welcomed a baby boy, with a beautifully unconventional name.

Jimmy and Nadia Bartel have welcomed their second child into the world.

The fashion business owner gave birth on Wednesday to Henley Roy Bartel, who is little brother to not-quite-three-year-old Aston.

Nadia and her retired AFL footballer husband couldn’t wait to share the news with friends, family and followers on Instagram, both sharing sweet photos of their newborn yesterday evening.

Nadia, 34, wrote that “our hearts exploded” when their son arrived, next to an adorable family photo.

Jimmy, also 34, said that Henley’s arrival had made his family’s lives more “special” and he loved him “so much”.

Henley’s arrival comes just weeks after a very pregnant Nadia walked the Brownlow red carpet last month.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nadia posted a photo of her very pregnant stomach, writing “Ready for you baby boy #cooked”.

