Two Australian influencers are feuding after both naming their daughters... Baby.

It all started with a birth announcement.

Jessica Hart, an Australian model and the founder of Luma Beauty, shared the birth of her first child with her 256,000 followers.

"Meet our little angel, Baby," the 34-year-old shared on Instagram.

"After 14 days past our due date and 28 hours of (hell) labour, Baby joined us earth side and I haven't stopped smiling since. So grateful for this little soul," she continued.

"Baby is everything I ever imagined and so much more. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. Baby, I promise we won't let you down."

In an exclusive interview with People, Hart, who is engaged to NASCAR driver James Kirkham, shared the inspiration behind her daughter's unique name.

"I first heard it in the movie Dirty Dancing and always thought I'd love to name my daughter Baby," the model explained.

"I was hesitant to ask James about it at first but we just weren't landing on a name. Finally, probably a month before she was born, I said what about Baby, and he said, 'Oh my gosh, I love it.' It's felt right ever since.

"Her legal name is Baby-Rae Kirkham, but we just call her Baby."

Yes, in typical influencer fashion, Jessica Hart gave her baby an exceptionally unique name.

But the story doesn't end here.

Enter Sasha Benz, the founder of fashion blog All My Friends Are Models and owner of New York stores Wyld Blue and Wyld Black.

Benz is good friends with Hart. She also happens to have her very own Baby.

Yes, Benz and her husband, DJ and model Oli Benz, welcomed their daughter Baybi Blue Benz in March 2018 – a mere two-and-a-half years before the arrival of Baby-Rae Kirkham.

And thus, Jessica Hart and Sasha Benz's baby name feud began.

In the same article, however, a source insisted that Hart had not "copied" Benz.

"It has always been on her list of names before she even knew Sasha and her baby," the source claimed.

Goodness.

Hart and Kirkham announced that they were expecting their first child together in September 2020.

"We’re so super duper excited about this awesome news, especially at this time and amongst the mainly bleak news out there. What a blessing. We’re so unbelievably grateful and happy!" Hart wrote on Instagram at the time.

Kirkham also has a six-year-old daughter, Wren, from a previous relationship.

In October 2020, the couple announced their engagement.

"My beautiful sister threw me a baby shower on the weekend and my BEST FRIEND, baby daddy and the equally beautiful @jameskirkham came and PROPOSED to me in front of all my friends," the model shared.

"It was so so special! I was really blown away and super surprised. I had NO idea."

On the other hand, Australian entrepreneur Sasha Benz married model Oliver Benz in 2014 at The Foundry in Long Island, New York.

The pair have three children together, Rhythm Wyld, Baybi Blue, and Haze Heart, who was born recently in October 2020.

