A girl called Ford and a boy called Ever: The big trends from 2020's celebrity baby names.

Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby X Æ A-12. Cameron Diaz and Joel Madden’s baby Raddix. Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s baby Onyx. Three of the biggest celebrity birth announcements of 2020 have something in common.

It’s not just the X's (although that definitely is a trend in itself). It’s not just the distinctive quality of the names. It’s the fact that people can’t make assumptions from X Æ A-12, Raddix or Onyx about the gender of the child.

Video via Mamamia

In the case of Elon Musk and Grimes, at least, that’s exactly what they intended. It’s all part of their gender-neutral parenting approach.

“I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life,” Canadian musician Grimes said before the baby was born.

There are more. Lots more. Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson called their third daughter Osian. She’s a sister for Ever and Dashiel.

“Osian is a Welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin,” Jovovich explained on Instagram.