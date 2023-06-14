10 years ago, Jennifer Lawrence predicted her future with freakish accuracy.

If you lived through the early 2010s (if you didn't, you're a preteen, what are you doing here, go do a TikTok dance) then you'd remember how huge Jennifer Lawrence once was.

She was the epitome of the cool girl. She liked pizza, she was clumsy, she laughed at herself, and she never took anything too seriously.

To put into context, think the level of popularity Jennifer Coolidge is experiencing right now, or Chrissy Teigen in 2019. Affectionately becoming known as J-Law, Jennifer Lawrence was a phenomenon.

From leading The Hunger Games movies to nabbing an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence's career was on top of the world in 2013.

It was during this time she gave an interview to Barbara Walters, with the interviewer asked where Jennifer saw herself in 10 years.

“Not in LA," she replied. "In a house, on a big property, and maybe starting a family, everything’s calm. I have a minivan."

Fast-forward to 2023 and Lawrence is back with a new movie out – a comedy, no less – which means she's finally doing press again. No Hard Feelings will see Jennifer in a comedic role, a stark departure from the many dramatic roles the actress has played in the past.

The Barbara Walters interview was brought up on a Good Morning America segment and the actor was left stunned by the accuracy of what she had wanted from life 10 years ago.

"I started a family. I have a Volvo, so close [to a minivan]," Lawrence joked with the host.

In fact, her vision for her future was freakishly accurate. At 32, Lawrence is married to Cooke Maroney, and the pair welcomed their first son, Cy, in 2022.

The actress does not live in LA anymore. In 2014, she bought a $7 million mansion in Beverly Hills, previously owned by Jessica Simpson, but as of 2023, she seems to mostly live in a home with her husband and son in New York.

Did JLaw manifest this future? Will her new movie mark the return of Jennifer Lawrence as a cultural icon? Stay tuned!

