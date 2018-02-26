Inside Jennifer Aniston's extraordinary bachelorette pad.

Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux may have split, but that’s no reason to feel sorry for her. She has an incredible career, a network of supportive friends and family… and a stunning multi-million dollar Los Angeles mansion.

The 49-year-old showed off the Bel Air home she bought for around $27 million in 2011 in the most recent issue of Architectural Digest, which came out about a week before she and the 46-year-old announced their separation.

Inside Aniston shared how she played a huge role in designing the interior of the home, originally built in 1965.

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” she told the magazine. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

The result of the Friends star’s passion and attention to detail – as well as the help of AD100 interior designer Stephen Shadley – is a home that looks sophisticated, yet like a home you would actually live in.

“Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” she said.

“Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right.”

Described as “Old World meets New World” and “cozy”, inside is a mix of vintage furniture, leather and wood finishes, silk rugs, polished concrete,and Japanese and abstract art. We’re no architecture experts, but from the photos in Architectural Digest, it looks like the kind of home we wouldn’t mind being invited over to for tacos – like the actress describes doing with her friends.

Outside looks just as carefully thought out, with Japanese gardens, terraces, outdoor rooms and, of course, a pool. The backyard (which doesn’t sound like the right word for something this impressive) is where she and her Theroux married in 2015.

While the native Californian seemed pretty happy with her home, there are rumours she’s selling it post break-up. This would make sense considering renovating is a hobby of hers and she’d want to move on to the next property. A source told Us Weekly as much.

“She bought the mansion and it underwent extensive renovations. That is what Jen does: Buys houses, renovates and then sells for a huge profit.”

“The mansion is going to be a pocket listing, and if it doesn’t sell that way, it will be listed on the open market. She is ready to find the next project, and has been searching for a while.”

Whether Aniston’s planning to make this her permanent home or just a temporary bachelorette pad, when she plans to sell we have no doubt it’ll make a profit. Just another reason why Jennifer Aniston is going to be just fine.

