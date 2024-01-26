The Australian Open moment giving women goosebumps.

Aryna Sabalenka won more than just a place in her second successive Australian Open final with a victory over American Coco Gauff on Thursday evening.

In her post-match interview with player-turned-commentator Jelena Dokic, Sabalenka also won plenty of hearts by fulfilling a touching request.

"You gave me a towel, they're precious, everyone wants one," Dokic said.

'I said, 'You're winning so much, you probably have about 20 in your hotel room.' You gave me one, which you were so kind to give me. I'll take another one, by the way.

"What I want to do, if you're OK with it, can you sign it, because then we will auction it off for kids and women affected by domestic violence. Is that OK?"

Sabalenka quickly sprung into action, even offering Dokic a second signed towel to auction off as well.

"That's why we love you," Dokic said.

"A fierce competitor on the court. I don't think people know just how kind and compassionate you are, because as soon as I said it you said 'I'll give you another one.'"

In the stands, the Melbourne crowd cheered, and after the interview was posted online, viewers celebrated it as incredibly touching and important.

"Bravo to both Jelena and Aryna who was clearly moved by this moment & the impact that her generous heart may make for victims," one fan wrote.

Others said the clip gave them goosebumps or brought them to tears.

In recent years, Dokic has spoken openly about the physical and mental abuse she suffered at the hands of her father and wrote about her experiences in her 2017 memoir Unbreakable.

The gesture also comes as men's semi-finalist Alexander Zverev awaits trial in Berlin for alleged domestic abuse of an ex-partner. He previously faced allegations of domestic abuse from another former girlfriend.

Zverev's involvement in the tournament has raised questions from those in the women's competition.

"They do what they do on that side... Would that happen in the (women's) tour? Probably not," remarked 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens when asked about Zverev's place in the game.

Russian world No.13 Daria Kasatkina also criticised Channel Nine for choosing to broadcast Zverev's match over the women's game.

"No women’s tennis shown on TV. They are playing on Rod Laver, prime time and for what. Don't wanna say who they actually showing now," she wrote on X on January 23.

"If you're a female, then I would advise you to make a research about the guy you wanna watch and think again," she added, in response to a fan stating they'd prefer to watch Zverev.

Sabalenka will take on Chinese star Zheng Qinwen in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

