The world's richest man's 4 minute trip to space, as told in 17 memes.

"Who wants a skittle?"

With the curve of the earth below them and on the edge of space, the richest man on earth threw lollies into his crewmates' mouths during their four-minute visit to space.

In case you missed it, overnight Amazon founder Jeff Bezos went to space. He was joined by his brother Mark, as well as the oldest person to ever go to space, 82-year-old former pilot Wally Funk, and the youngest, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen - whose father bought him a ticket.

Watch: Jeff Bezos throws skittles in space. Post continues below.

Bezos and other entrepreneurs including UK billionaire Richard Branson intend to start a market in space tourism, boasting the spectacular views of earth. You know, so the average folk can go.

Blue Origin has already announced two more flights for this year and kept promoting ticket sales during the live broadcast of Bezos' space excursion.

The New Shepard went more than 100km above the earth, over the Karman Line space boundary.

Here's how the internet is reacting...

































































Feature image: Getty/Twitter.