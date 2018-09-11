So Keira Maguire has completely back flipped about her break up with Jarrod Woodgate.

Just over two weeks ago, everyone’s favourite Bachelor in Paradise couple Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate announced the end of their relationship.

The couple had been together for eight months, with Keira even moving down to Melbourne to live with Jarrod.

In the weeks since news of their break up became public, it feels like there’s been a new story every day about what led to their split. Both Keira and Jarrod have spoken to tabloid media, sharing details that don’t paint a particularly flattering picture of one another.

Speaking to Who magazine, Keira said it was Jarrod who broke up with her, because he didn’t understand her career.

“Jarrod didn’t like the fact I didn’t have a full-time job… because my job was doing endorsements and he’s about working hard in a nine-to-five job,” she added.

Despite having worked in the corporate world prior to The Bachelor, Keira said his judgement upset her.

“I used to work in the corporate world, but he didn’t know me then, so he didn’t see that and it made me feel really down,” she said in the interview.

Watch: The best of Keira Maguire. Post continues after video.

In response to Keira’s claims, Jarrod told Who that he found his lifestyle incompatible with the 32-year-old.

“Her Instagram following is overwhelming and it was taking over our relationship,” he said. “She’s purely Instagram-focused, and that takes up a lot of time.”

THEN, just yesterday, Keira told Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, she struggled living with Jarrod’s family and having his parents constantly around.

“I feel that was an issue,” she said.

“Jarrod would spend five weeks at the farm and his mum lived there. And that’s fine because I really love her, but I’m a 32-year-old woman.

“I found it really overwhelming being around the parents all the time.”

But now, Keira has back flipped on her criticisms of Jarrod, posting to Instagram about the importance of “approach[ing] these situations with love”.

“I just wanted to say there has been a lot of media going around about my breakup,” Keira wrote on Wednesday. “Things have been said in the heat of the moment, some hurtful & not true.”

“I love Jarrod very much… I want to wish him all the happiness in the future”.

Keira ended the post with the hashtag “#chapterclosed”.

After the rumours and criticisms of each other, it certainly feels like time to move forward. Let’s just hope both Keira and Jarrod can move past what’s already been said in the media, putting it all behind them.