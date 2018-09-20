Jamie Oliver just admitted to spying on his teen children... this is how he does it.

As if managing a global restaurant chain and cookbook and food franchise wasn’t difficult enough, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is also a father of five.

Two of his daughters are also teenagers… we know.

And although he’s quite restrictive when it comes to social media – and says he doesn’t allow his teenagers to take selfies, he’s just admitted to spying on his children’s whereabouts with a little bit of help from technology.

Speaking to The Sun, the father-of-five shared the go-to app he turns to for some peace of mind.

“The older girls, Jools and I are all on an app called Life360, which means we can see exactly where everybody is and the route they’ve gone,” he said.

“So if one of the girls says, ‘I’m going to Camden Town’ and I can see they’ve gone to Reading, then was have a problem.

“They can check on me, too, and see how fast I’m driving. It’s brilliant.”

The app Life360 – which is called Find My Family, Friends, Phone on the Australian App Store – uses GPS technology to track the real-time locations of your family and friends and can even send you notifications when they arrive at selected locations or leave a set ‘geofence’ zone. There’s also inbuilt crash detection and driving monitoring software which details how fast someone is driving, whether they’re texting while driving or if they are driving irresponsibly.

And the best news yet – it’s completely free.

Judging from its iTunes track record, Jamie isn’t the only relieved parent singing its praises. According to iTunes, the app has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with over 5,300 people offering their thoughts.

“I know where my kids are now they have their licences! If they get stuck or they need me to meet them I can quickly get directions,” wrote one relieved parent.

“I can see the time they were at certain locations and how long for. I can see they made it safely to their destination. I can see when they arrive at and leave certain locations like school. For late night curfews I don’t need to stay awake, I can check the next morning what time they arrived home. Or if I wake during the night I can quickly confirm they are safely home. It also lets me know if they are low on battery and I can remind them to charge or use an external power bank,” they added.

“This app is helping us build trust.”

Another fan of the app wrote: “Anything that I’m thankful wasn’t around when I was a teen driving or riding with my mates is THE EXACT thing you need to keep track of your kids whereabouts and driving ethic when they’re not with you.

“Take it from a self-confessed FORMER troublemaker aka teenage know-it-all, about 65 per cent of the things you truly believe your kids haven’t lied about, most definitely were porkies!

“Don’t fret, we all did something we’re not proud of growing up but ensuring your kids aren’t at the mercy of life-threatening bad decisions like driving fast is borderline blasphemy.”

Have you tried Life360? Would you recommend it? Tell us in a comment below.

If you’re a fan of potatoes, then you need to watch this. Jamie Oliver has uncovered the secret to perfect roasted potatoes each and every time: