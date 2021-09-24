Why is this man everywhere?

I was perusing Reddit recently, my go-to for questionable celebrity gossip and people asking 'am I the a***hole?' (always yes), when I came across a post that made me laugh out loud.

It was a screenshot from juicy goss Insta account Deuxmoi about the casting of the upcoming Wicked movie. Now, I bloody love Wicked - who doesn't? - so I was excited. The blind post suggested that lots of 'big names' were being considered for the role of the Wizard, but "not James Corden".

Among many of the comments, one person stated: "Angel of Music please keep James Corden out of this movie".

Watch: Lest we forget one of Corden's biggest roles was in... Cats. Post continues below video.



Video via Universal Pictures.

In 11 words, they surmised the thoughts and feelings of the entire sub, and many other vocal pop culture fans right across the internet.

Because James Corden is everywhere, and the people have noticed. He's in all the musicals. He's on stage at all the award shows. He's dancing in the streets of Los Angeles dressed as a mouse. And my main question is, quite simply, why?

Corden's career up until this point is actually quite spectacular, and with every new role he takes on, that simply becomes more true.

He began his career in theatre at 18, starred in British TV advertisements in the late 1990s and had small television roles throughout the early 2000s. He guest starred on the extremely popular Little Britain, and starred in British drama Fat Friends from 2000 until 2005.

But his 'big break' came with his own series, sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which he co-wrote and starred in from 2007 until 2010. For this, he won many awards including multiple BAFTAs, but he's even better remembered for the one he didn't win.

In 2008, Corden drew the ire of Brits - of which understatement is such a way of life it has its own Wikipedia page - after moaning about Gavin & Stacey not being nominated for the 2008 best comedy BAFTA award.