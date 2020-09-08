9 months ago Jake Ellis walked out of Paradise for Megan Marx. Now they're officially back together.

It's been almost two months (or, a decade in COVID time) since we watched Jake Ellis walk out of Bachelor in Paradise and declare his love for his ex-girlfriend on national TV.

"I did find love [in Paradise] and if this experience has taught me anything, I'm still in love," Jake unexpectedly told his castmates at the time.

"I think I'm going to make the decision to not take someone's rose. I'm gonna take a chance and go fight for what I love. I'm still in love with Megan," he said as we walked out of the rose ceremony.

And now, after weeks of speculation (and quiet Instagram sleuthing), Jake has seemingly confirmed his on-again and off-again relationship with Megan is in fact, back on again.

On Monday night, the 34-year-old shared a photo of him and Megan on Instagram at the La Rocher Eco Retreat in NSW.

And you best believe their fellow Bachie contestants were excited about it.

"Woot woo," Brittney Weldon commented.

"Yay," wrote Cassandra Wood, who appeared on the first season of Paradise.

For months, rumours have been swirling around that the couple, who first started dating on season one of Bachelor in Paradise, have gotten back together.

Back in July, Jake was photographed at Megan's birthday party in Queensland. While Jake didn't post any photos of him attending the party, he was tagged in a photo by fellow Bachelor In Paradise contestant Niranga Amarasinghe.

"Heart of gold this bloke," Niranga wrote in a photo of him and Jake.

After sharing the image to his Instagram stories, Niranga later posted another photo of himself and Megan at what appeared to be the same event.

Image: @nirangaa Instagram.

And that's not the only time they were seen together.

Jake and Megan also previously met up to watch the latest season of Paradise together.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Megan shared an Instagram video (pictured left) of her friends watching the show in a lounge room. Jake was also pictured in the same lounge room in a post he was tagged in by a friend (pictured right).

Image: Instagram. Image: Instagram. Jake previously told Mamamia that the pair had decided to take things slow after he left Paradise.

"We've been taking it slow and we've always been close friends, so we've just been building on that seeing where it leads."

He went on to say that him and Megan were like "magnets" who kept coming back together.

"Megan's always been there. She was there for me during the hardest part of my life when I lost my mum to cancer. It was a matter of weeks after filming season one and after we first got together," he told Mamamia.

"She stood by me and has always been my best friend who I've always turned to for support through some really tough times and that's something I'll always appreciate.

"But I think more than anything, we're just like magnets and we were always coming back to each other so rather than jumping in head first like we've done so many times before, I think we wanted to realise why we are like magnets and what our fears were, and just work through them."

We're glad to see another success story come out of Paradise.

Feature Image: Instagram @jakeellis86