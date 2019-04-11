Israel Folau sacked by Rugby Australia over his hateful anti-gay comments. It's about time.

— With AAP.
Rugby Australia has told Israel Folau it plans to terminate the Wallabies superstar’s $4 million contract after his latest social media attacks on homosexuals.
Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle and NSW Rugby Union CEO Andrew Hore issued the following statement on Thursday night.
“Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union have made repeated attempts to contact Israel both directly and via his representatives since 6.30pm on Wednesday, and at this point he has failed to communicate directly with either organisation,” the statement said.
“Whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport.
Folau is under contract until 2022, has won 73 caps and is a key part of Michael Cheika’s plans for the tournament in Japan. His comments go against Rugby Australia’s inclusion policy.
Last year Folau angered his employers by making similar anti-gay messages on social media.
Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle opted not to sanction Folau at that point, despite his comments angering Wallabies’ name sponsor Qantas, which threatened to pull its support.
“Folau’s comments are just one example of how much work is still left to do to combat discrimination and the use of hateful language against lesbian, gay, bi and trans people,” Kirsty Clarke, director of sport at British-based LGBT charity Stonewall told PA Sport.
“It’s important that Rugby Australia have stepped up to challenge Folau’s abusive comments.
Top Comments
He actually targeted a few people with his religious intolerance, including other religious groups. I'm assuming that he means Catholics when he refers to idolators? I'm targeted twice both as an atheist and an adulterer as I'm in a defacto relationship. Not exactly a great way to build an inclusive environment at a rugby club. There are so many positive things he could spread through his religiosity but this is where he puts his energy.
Adultery is married people having sex with someone not their spouse. Fornication would cover you. Fornication is having sex out of wedlock.
As a Rugby player and a fan of Izzy the player I'm sorry to see him go. As a human I can totally understand the position Rugby Australia took.
Most employers have social media policies. Breaking it once i can chalk up to fervour of belief, twice is just stupidity
I think he thought he was untouchable. So not stupid, just incredibly arrogant. I am so please RA sacked him. He deserved it.
If you don’t believe the Bible, why get offended? What he posted has been in the public domain for nearly 2000 years...
I think it's got to do with his delivery and preaching of it. Even the pope doesn't put out stuff like this. He couldve chosen to put out positive messages from his religion but he chose the negative and whether he likes it or not his social media public profile means that he is representing rugby and his club. As a public school teacher, I am also not allowed to put our public posts that negatively target particular groups of people.
True. But it seems that although it’s public domain and thus essentially old news, it is not to be said in public because of a contract. I’m quite conflicted about that. It’s like the very strange ad that was posted to critique SRE which said that humans are all sinners. Um. Yes. That would be the general message of Christianity.
Are Christians in Australia still allowed to believe this? Are we still allowed to follow the main text of our faith? Or can we follow it as long as it’s never mentioned? I think this is the preferred mode - but so like communist China that I just can’t subscribe to it.
Several of my public servant friends can’t say what they think unless they are in their own home. It rubs me the wrong way - like thought police.