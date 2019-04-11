Israel Folau sacked by Rugby Australia over his hateful anti-gay comments. It's about time.

— With AAP.

Rugby Australia has told Israel Folau it plans to terminate the Wallabies superstar’s $4 million contract after his latest social media attacks on homosexuals.

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle and NSW Rugby Union CEO Andrew Hore issued the following statement on Thursday night.

“Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union have made repeated attempts to contact Israel both directly and via his representatives since 6.30pm on Wednesday, and at this point he has failed to communicate directly with either organisation,” the statement said.

“Whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport.

Folau is under contract until 2022, has won 73 caps and is a key part of Michael Cheika’s plans for the tournament in Japan. His comments go against Rugby Australia’s inclusion policy.

Last year Folau angered his employers by making similar anti-gay messages on social media.

Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle opted not to sanction Folau at that point, despite his comments angering Wallabies’ name sponsor Qantas, which threatened to pull its support.

“Folau’s comments are just one example of how much work is still left to do to combat discrimination and the use of hateful language against lesbian, gay, bi and trans people,” Kirsty Clarke, director of sport at British-based LGBT charity Stonewall told PA Sport.

“It’s important that Rugby Australia have stepped up to challenge Folau’s abusive comments.

