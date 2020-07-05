Kanye West has declared he is running for president. Here's how the world is reacting.

Kanye West has announced he will run for President of the United States in the upcoming November election.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States," the 43-year-old wrote, followed by the hashtag "2020VISION" and the American flag emoji.

Yep, that was the entirety of his announcement for the election, which is just four months away.

West's wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, responded to her husband's announcement with the American flag emoji.

The rapper chose Independence Day, July 4, to make his surprise declaration, although it's not the first time he has announced his political ambitions.

The father of four first revealed his intention to run for president when he accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. He later said he was serious about running, but that he wouldn't do so until 2024.

It seems he has had a change of heart though, and will apparently challenge Donald Trump and Joe Biden in November. However, it remains unclear if he plans to follow through with his statement.

Billionaire Elon Musk was among West's supporters, tweeting in response: "You have my full support!"

Others responded to West's declarations with more scepticism.

Here is how the world is reacting to the unexpected news.

