news

Kanye West has declared he is running for president. Here's how the world is reacting.

Kanye West has announced he will run for President of the United States in the upcoming November election.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States," the 43-year-old wrote, followed by the hashtag "2020VISION" and the American flag emoji.

Yep, that was the entirety of his announcement for the election, which is just four months away.

West's wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, responded to her husband's announcement with the American flag emoji.

The rapper chose Independence Day, July 4, to make his surprise declaration, although it's not the first time he has announced his political ambitions.  

The father of four first revealed his intention to run for president when he accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. He later said he was serious about running, but that he wouldn't do so until 2024.

It seems he has had a change of heart though, and will apparently challenge Donald Trump and Joe Biden in November. However, it remains unclear if he plans to follow through with his statement. 

Watch: Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye's presidential aspirations in a 2015 interview on The Ellen Show. Post continues below.

Billionaire Elon Musk was among West's supporters, tweeting in response: "You have my full support!"

Others responded to West's declarations with more scepticism. 

Here is how the world is reacting to the unexpected news. 

Feature Image: Getty.

What do you think about Kanye West's surprise announcement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Top Comments

laura__palmer 25 days ago 5 upvotes
I mean, at this point, why not?
redballoon 25 days ago 2 upvotes
@laura__palmer Nooooo don't give up on reality yet! I mean, I know it's  tempting but Kanye is just a step too f*ucking far.
cat 22 days ago 1 upvotes
@redballoon Trump was too far, once you’re over the line what does a sideways shuffle matter? 
sara78 25 days ago 2 upvotes
If President Trump somehow can't win reelection then Kanye would be a great second choice. Anyone but friggin Biden! Our history is being erased by radicals and Biden would do nothing to stop them.
laura__palmer 25 days ago 6 upvotes
@sara78 How is history being erased? I mean, commemorative statues to slave holders, for example, is actually history being erased. Being honest about who these people were and the fact that all western countries are built on the backs and with the blood of POC is honouring history.
michael 25 days ago 2 upvotes
@laura__palmer "western countries are built on the backs and with the blood of POC" is not true. Picking cotton is not building america. 
guest2 25 days ago 2 upvotes
@laura__palmer Some history lessons wouldn't go astray, when protestors are tearing down statues of non slave owners and abolitionists alike.   Unfortunately, the slave trade has existed for thousands of years and was not restricted to POC, nor to western countries.
redballoon 25 days ago 2 upvotes
@michael But the cotton built immeasurable wealth. I mean astonishing wealth. That wealth helped to build the country that we see now. How can you not be aware of this?
+ more replies
MORE COMMENTS