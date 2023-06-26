The divorce between actors Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans has escalated further, with claims of fake Twitter accounts, a food fight and a restraining order involving their children.

The pair have been locked in bitter divorce proceedings since 2021 after their 13-year marriage ended.

Most recently, court documents show Welsh actor Gruffudd made extensive new claims against his ex-wife, including that she created fake Twitter accounts to call him and his new partner, actor Bianca Wallace, 'child abusers'.

He also alleged Evans was interfering with their 13-year-old daughter Ella's schooling and had stopped both Ella and their youngest daughter, Elsie, from attending therapy sessions.

On May 31, Ella filed a restraining order request against her father and Wallace on behalf of both herself and her sister, stating she is 'afraid' of her father after a May 26 incident at his home where she says Wallace 'slammed a door on her head'.

A judge has denied the request, deciding to hear the issue as part of a wider custody case in July. The judge also appointed a minor's counsel; a lawyer appointed by the court to represent the best interests of the child, to act for Ella and her sister Elsie, nine.

In the filing, both Ella and Gruffudd recounted the incident during which Ella became mad after arriving at her father's apartment and finding Wallace was there too.

"Bianca was standing next to the door to the laundry. Ella reached out to push Bianca out of her way and at the same time said, 'Don't touch me you f**king s**t.' Bianca remained calm. Ella then poured rolled oats from a bag all over my head. I was in shock and did not respond," Gruffudd said in court documents seen by the Daily Mail.

Wallace and Gruffudd in 2022. Image: Getty.

Ella said that, as she attempted to flee the apartment after this incident, Wallace "slammed a door on her head", leaving her with "a small bump" and a "bruise on her arm".

Gruffudd claimed that on the same day as the incident in question, several anonymous social media accounts were set up on Twitter labelling himself and Wallace as 'child abusers'. He claimed Evans had "slipped up" and made it clear she was behind the accounts.

Gruffudd left Evans in January 2021, after 13 years of marriage. Since then, their contentious split has regularly made headlines – especially as Evans first documented his "walking out" via a series of tweets.

"My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry."

Alice Evans announced her divorce in a since-deleted tweet. Image: Twitter.

That tweet was then deleted, which Evans claimed was Gruffudd's doing after allegedly accessing her account.

Nine months later, Gruffudd debuted his relationship with Wallace on Instagram.

On Twitter, Evans claimed he had unblocked her just moments before he posted the photo and had been having a three-year affair with Wallace during their marriage.

In 2022, Gruffudd was granted a restraining order against Evans after submitting 113 pages of texts and emails she had sent him.

Gruffudd and Evans met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 1999 and married in 2007.

Feature image: Getty.