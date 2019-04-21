14 lovely and leafy Instagram accounts to follow if you're obsessed with indoor plants.

WARNING: This post contains graphic, pleasure-inducing images of indoor plants. Continue at your own risk.

Green thumb or not, indoor plants are the number one home decor accessory right now.

So much so, some would turn their nose up at the very sight of a fake fiddle leaf fig or plastic hanging succulent. Ugh.

Instagram is home to literally millions of accounts dedicated to indoor plant inspiration… but making your own green friends look just as good, and keeping them alive, is another story.

If you’re an unashamed crazy plant lady in need of a hand (no judgement here), we’ve rounded up 14 of the most helpful, inspiring indoor plant Instagram accounts for your perusing pleasure.

They’re also just really, really pretty. Happy scrolling.

(This incredible set up is via @antoniadreaming.)

2. Ivy Muse (@ivymuse_melb).

(This epic Monstera is via @plantsbybenny.)

(Plant goodness via @ameliastanwix.)

3. The Plant Room (@the_plantroom).

4. Plant Life Balance (@myplantlifebalance).

(FYI – this glorious cat belongs to another great Instagram account, @bamaluzhome.)

(Cute doggo courtesy of @lushlittlejungle.)

5. Mama Botanica (@mamabotanica.amsterdam).

6. Urban Jungle Bloggers (@urbanjungleblog).

(Jungle house via @angelacoomey at @mrfoggsgb.)

(This stunning set up is via @elena_morozv.)

7. Plants on Pink (@plantsonpink).

(Pink vibes from @suesswarenfrau.)

(More pink vibes from @holliesplants.)

8. Plant House Community (@plant.house.community).

(How’s the plant styling by @craigowilliams?)

(More vintage goodness via @vineandvintage.)

9. Domus Botanica (@domus_botanica).

10. The Plant Society (@theplantsocietyau).

(Gorgeous leafy things via @pistilsnursery.)

12. Plant Mama (@plantmama_).

13. Ron Goh a.k.a the Jungle Loft Airbnb (@mrcigar).

14. Kate and Finn Vs. Plants (@kateandfinn_vs_plants).

There are 2.2m Instagram posts with the hashtag #UrbanJungle and 2,805,424 posts with #PlantsOfInstagram of creators sharing their love of all things green with the world. Instagram is a place where people can tell their stories, and grow their own communities around their passions and what matters to them most.

