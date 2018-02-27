'My in-laws didn't like my baby name. Then my sister-in-law used a near-identical name.'

You can’t please everybody. Still, when a UK mum told her in-laws the name she and her partner had chosen for their daughter, she was upset they didn’t like it.

The woman told parenting forum Mumsnet that she had given her daughter the name, Nia.

“My in-laws made it clear they disliked the name, they prefer traditional names.”

“In my hormonal state, I was hurt by their reaction to the name and it took the shine off the name for me.”

It’s an awful situation to be in, but it was about to get worse. Because when the woman’s sister-in-law had a daughter last week, she gave her almost the exact same name.

Mia. They called her Mia. As in, they changed only one letter. But instead of disgusted looks from her parents, the sister-in-law received nothing but compliments.

“Everyone in the family keeps saying how lovely the name is,” the frustrated mum wrote.

“Nobody mentions that it’s almost identical to my daughter’s name and will be confusing when calling them both.

“And nobody has reacted like they did to Nia’s name by wrinkling their noses and suggesting Elizabeth/Alice/Emma instead.”

The mum told fellow Mumsnet users she was upset but “prepared to be told I have no right to be”, asking them for their opinions.

Universally, it was agreed the sister-in-law’s decision to name her daughter an almost identical name was a low blow and she had every right to be upset with them and her mother and father-in-law.

Some users suggested the mum even purposefully mispronounce Mia as My-ah.

Others theorised that the sister had the baby name picked out long before Nia was born and was trying to put her off that name by criticising it. That was certainly what happened to another mum.

“Our daughter is Emmi, we had family telling us that it wasn’t a proper name and that we need to call her something like Emilia or Emma though they all said they didn’t even like that,” the woman explained.

“Ten months later and sister-in-law called her daughter Emma, claiming they had always liked that name and were only telling us they hated it to put us of naming ours Emmi.”

“I was pissed off and I would be in your situation too.”

What do you think? Would you confront your in-laws about it? Tell us in the comments below.