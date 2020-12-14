From Paulini to Guy Sebastian: Our definitive guesses as to who is heading into the 'I'm a Celeb' jungle.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is returning to our screens next year, giving us yet another thing to look forward to in 2021.

The show's seventh season will see a new batch of celebs put their reputation and personal hygiene on the line as they take part in disgusting food challenges and terrifying trials all for our entertainment. Fun.

Only this time around, thanks to COVID-19, the show will be held in the Aussie bush rather than the South African jungle... which honestly sounds just as terrifying.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Post continues below.

Before the show kicks off on January 3, Channel 10 have dropped some subtle hints about each of the contestants.

And after some very serious research (read: scrolling through Instagram and Wikipedia) we think we've worked out quite a few of them.

So without further ado, here are all the celebrities we're guessing will be heading into the jungle next year.

A renowned chef.

Clue: "A renowned chef is heading into the Aussie jungle. And we can’t wait to feed him critters."

Our guess: Colin Fassnidge

We know celebrity chef Pete Evans won't be appearing on the show after Channel 10 confirmed the news in November.

According to Rob McKnight of TV Blackbox, who spoke with Nova's Fitzy & Wippa, Evans was "dumped" whilst in lockdown, about to enter the jungle.

"At 6:30 am the call came through from [Channel 10 executive] Bev McGarvie to ITV the production house. She said, 'he’s out, do not let him go into the jungle'. He is now packing up his bags and returning to Byron Bay and he is apparently furious."

After the announcement, "impeccable sources" told The Australian that Evans would be replaced by none other than his former My Kitchen Rules co-star Colin Fassnidge.

While nothing has been confirmed, we think Colin Fassnidge is a pretty good guess.

A true diva.

Clue: "A true diva is heading into the Aussie jungle. You'd think she'd be okay with spiders but we'll see."

Our guess: Paulini

It didn't take long for fans to work out this clue. A number of people have commented on Instagram suggesting the "true diva" is Paulini Curuenavuli ,who just so happened to be the Spider on The Masked Singer last year.

As an extra little side note, an inside source told the Daily Mail last month that the 38-year-old was seen entering the campsite. According to the publication, the former Australian Idol star was made to sky dive into Clarrie Hall Dam, along with Australia’s Got Talent contestant Jack Vidgen (but more on him later).

A double act.

Clue: "A double act is heading into the Aussie jungle. This opinionated twosome is used to dishing it out... but now the shoe is on the other foot."

Our guess: We're going to be honest, this one has us stumped. So far, fans have guessed Googlebox stars, Adam and Symon or Lee and Keith, Hamish and Andy, (who we'd personally love to see) and Kyle and Jackie O.

But according to the Daily Mail, the radio hosts have both said in the past that they would never go the show. So at this stage it's still a mystery.

A Brownlow medal winner.

Clue: "This Brownlow medal winner may have what it takes to ace it on the footy field but will they make their mark on their new Aussie jungle home? Will they be crowned King of the Jungle or bomb out entirely."

Our guess: AFL fans will know the Brownlow medal has been awarded to the 'Fairest and Best' player since 1924... which doesn't exactly narrow it down. So far, fans have guessed Chris Judd, Mark Ricciuto and Shane Crawford, who appeared on I'm A Celeb last year.

One of the biggest names in TV

Clue: "One of the biggest names on Aussie TV is heading into the Aussie jungle. Pretty brave considering he's afraid of monsters."

Our guess: Grant Denyer or Osher Günsberg.

This is another tricky one. Fans have pointed out that the clue could be referring to Family Feud host Grant Denyer. The 43-year-old was also injured in a monster truck event in 2008.

Then again, Grant and his Chezzi are currently expecting a third child together. So it might not be the best time for Grant to be roughing it in the Aussie bush.

Another big TV name we'd love to see is Bachie host Osher Günsberg, who also shared the stage with a monster when hosting The Masked Singer.

A funny lady.

Clue: "A very funny lady is heading into the Aussie jungle. This stand up is used to things heating up."

Our guess: Celeste Barber.

When you think of a female Aussie comedian, Celeste Barber immediately comes to mind. The "heating up" clue could also be a reference to Celeste's partner Api Robin, who she refers to as her "hot husband".

Case closed.

A reality star.

Clue: "A reality star is heading into the Aussie jungle. One last pedicure before the claws come out."

Our guesses: A MAFS star.

This person could quite literally be any reality TV star, but we're going to go ahead and guess a contestant from Married At First Sight. Why you ask? Well, if you looked closely at the trailer (above), you'll notice a shot of a bride walking down the aisle. The two clues may not be linked but as soon as we saw the wedding dress, that's where our reality-TV-obsessed brains went.

Fans have also guessed contestants from the show, including Cyrell Paule, Jessika Power and Martha Kalifatidis. But Martha is also set to appear on Celebrity Apprentice Australia next year, so she's probably out.

Other guesses include one of The Real Housewives stars, which also ties in nicely with our wedding dress theory.

A comedian with anger management issues.

Clue: "A comedian is heading to the jungle. But when he was in the Hollywood jungle, he had anger management issues."

Our guess: Ash Williams

Just between us, we're quietly confident about this one.

Fans have pointed out the "anger management" clue could be a reference American actor Charlie Sheen who starred on the 2012 sitcom Anger Management. But we're thinking Mr Sheen probably comes with a big ol' price tag that Channel 10 may not be able to drop on one celebrity.

Then the genius people of the internet offered another suggestion, Aussie comedian Ash Williams. A quick peek at his Linkedin profile will tell you that Ash also appeared in Anger Management. Coincidence? We think not.

A great singer.

Clue: "A great singer is heading into the Aussie jungle. He's sung on the world stage and now he'll be singing for his supper."

The caption also reads "He’s an idol to many, who has sung on the world stage, but does this Great Singer have the X factor to get him through the Aussie jungle?"

Our guess: Guy Sebastian.

This one seems a little too obvious. Not only did Guy Sebastian win Australian Idol back in 2003, he's also been a judge on The X Factor and "sung on the world stage" in Eurovision and World Idol.

All signs clearly point to Guy but perhaps - and stay with us here - they're trying to throw us off the scent of another reality show singer. As we mentioned earlier, Jack Vidgen, who won Australia's Got Talent has been seen entering the campsite. Jack also competed on America's Got Talent: The Champions earlier this year.

Then again, we might just be overthinking it.. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Who do you think will appear on I’m a Celebrity next year? Let us know in the comments below.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs January 3 on Channel 10.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.