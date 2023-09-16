'Our journey now is shifting.' Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are divorcing.

It's official - another one of Hollywood's golden couples has split.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman (née Furness) have announced they have separated, referring to it as "moving forward".

Today in a statement to PEOPLE, the Jackmans confirmed: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Their statement continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Watch: a look back on Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman's relationship. Post continues below.

The Jackmans finished the statement by noting "This is the sole statement either of us will make".

It was 28 years ago that the pair first crossed paths.

Furness, 67, and Jackman, 54, met on the set of the Aussie TV drama Correlli in 1995. They were married the next year and have two adopted children together: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Reflecting on their first meeting, Furness said there was an "instant attraction".

"He said he knew two weeks in," she explained on Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

"I remember I was sitting in his kitchen and he was cooking for a dinner party and I said, 'You haven't been coming into my trailer lately, we always used to hang out', and he goes 'Yeah yeah I know, I haven't, I've got a crush on you', then I said 'I've got a crush on you too' and that was it, we admitted it, and I don't think we ever spent a day apart."

By 1996 they were married.

Just recently in April, the pair celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary, Jackman writing on Instagram: "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me."

The pair were most recently pictured together at the Met Gala back in May. Image: Getty.

Over the years, Furness said the most common response to her marriage from the tabloids was that she's "lucky".

"Lucky! Like I won a chook raffle," she told Anh Do on his show Brush With Fame in 2020. "People don't realise that it's actually rude to say that. Lucky because he's a stud muffin, but that's showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman."

Asked about her reaction to Jackman being named 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2009, Furness laughed.

"Hey sexy, your turn for the garbage," she said.

Earlier this year, Jackman said the 'secret' to his decades-long marriage was "honesty and intimacy and making time".

"You can't just assume that things will just tick along okay. You have to make time," he said on Smooth Radio.

"And intimacy is about really sharing what you're going through, feelings, and checking in with the other person, checking in what they need from you, checking in, how they're doing, checking and beyond.

"Just because it's so easy to get caught up in the day-to-day of life. That's hard enough. Kids, school runs, whatever it is, sleepless nights, it's tiring. So you have to be checking in with each other."

Feature Image: Getty.