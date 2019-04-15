Kris Jenner just shared how much her daughters really make for sponsored posts. It's a lot.

Scroll through any of the KarJenner clan’s Instagram accounts and amongst the sexy selfies, inspirational quotes, and adorable pics of their children are the inevitable sponsored product posts spruiking everything from diet teas and appetite-suppressant lollipops to meal replacement shakes to their hundreds of millions of followers on Instagram.

It’s these so-called weight-loss products (or, you know, scams) in particular that Good Place actress and body positivity activist Jameela Jamil has called the Kardashians out for, labelling them “terrible and toxic influence on young girls”.

In an interview with the New York Times, Khloe and Kim Kardashian defended their sponsored posts on social media, saying they only endorse products that they actually use. Kim also noted it was the financially-savvy option, especially as it allows her to be close to her family while making money.

“If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” Kim said. “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re okay with that.”

And now Kris Jenner has shared roughly how much the KarJenner family make from these sponsored posts.

In an upcoming special on CBS Sunday Morning, mum and manager Kris Jenner detailed the inner workings of the merchandise and media empire her family has created.

“My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media. They have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook… they have a fee schedule,” she said.

Kris noted that there were a few factors to consider when it comes to price per post – what the post is about and who will be doing the posting – but essentially it’s “six figures”. Per post.

(We’re not that surprised considering Kendall Jenner was reportedly paid $250,000 for her Fyre Festival promotional post… but still, it’s a lot.)

“I mean, it’s definitely six figures,” Kris stated for clarity.

But if it’s a product that her daughter’s have to drink, ingest, or put on their body – like those controversial detox teas and lollipops – the price will go up. And we can only assume by a lot.

With the family commanding that much money for a single post on social media, it certainly looks like the Kardashians and Jenners won’t be cutting back on their endorsements any time soon.