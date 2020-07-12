News
news

"A loving soul." Kelly Preston has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Actress Kelly Preston has passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer, as first reported by People

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative told the publication.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

The family representative continued: "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Kelly Preston passed away from breast cancer. Image: Getty. 

The family never made her battle with breast cancer public. 

Preston's successful acting career began in 1985 with her role in the blockbuster Mischief. 

In her decades-long career, Preston also starred in SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996), For Love of the Game (1999), The Cat In The House (2003) and What A Girl Wants (2003). Her most recent role was in Gotti (2018), in which she starred as Victoria Gotti, the wife of John Gotti, played by her real-life husband, John Travolta.  

In 1991, John Travolta and Kelly Preston married. The couple have three children together – Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009, Ella 20, and Benjamin, nine.

Watch: Kelly Preston on how she met her husband, John Travolta. Post continues below. 

John Travolta paid tribute to his wife of 29 years on social media following the announcement of her death. 

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old said.  

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.  My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

Travolta continued: "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.  But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."


Preston's most recent Instagram post wished a happy Father's Day to her husband John. 

"Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you," the actress wrote in June, alongside a photo of the family. 


Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.


Top Comments

anonymous 18 days ago
What a loss. Wish she’d taken the same approach to her recovery as ONJ. 
guest2 18 days ago 1 upvotes
@anonymous  Without knowing the details of Kelly Preston's disease, one would assume however, that she had a much more aggressive disease at the time of diagnosis than did Olivia Newton John.    ONJ was diagnosed in 1992  and it wasn't until 20 years later it recurred. .  That is not the reality for some cancer patients, breast cancer included and it is up to the individual to decide how they deal with their diagnosis.
rush 18 days ago 2 upvotes
@anonymous we know very little about what she did or didn't do in regards to treatment, and cancer experiences can differ greatly from person to person. Let's not judge or make assumptions. 
mamamia-user-482898552 18 days ago 2 upvotes
@anonymous You are not privy to how she approached the management of her cancer. To suggest that her death is somehow reflective of a failure on her part is insensitive and most likely totally incorrect.
kelloneill 18 days ago
This one was a shock! I grew up watching Kelly's movies. This particular film wasn't mentioned above but I especially loved her performance in Secret Admirer with C Thomas Howell and Lori Loughlin. I also felt a sense of kinship with her (as silly as that sounds) as we both have the same first name and a son with ASD. Fifty seven seems way too young....her kids must be devastated :(
