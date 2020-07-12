"A loving soul." Kelly Preston has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Actress Kelly Preston has passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer, as first reported by People.

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative told the publication.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

The family representative continued: "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Kelly Preston passed away from breast cancer.

The family never made her battle with breast cancer public.

Preston's successful acting career began in 1985 with her role in the blockbuster Mischief.

In her decades-long career, Preston also starred in SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996), For Love of the Game (1999), The Cat In The House (2003) and What A Girl Wants (2003). Her most recent role was in Gotti (2018), in which she starred as Victoria Gotti, the wife of John Gotti, played by her real-life husband, John Travolta.

In 1991, John Travolta and Kelly Preston married. The couple have three children together – Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009, Ella 20, and Benjamin, nine.

John Travolta paid tribute to his wife of 29 years on social media following the announcement of her death.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old said.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

Travolta continued: "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."





Preston's most recent Instagram post wished a happy Father's Day to her husband John.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you," the actress wrote in June, alongside a photo of the family.





