5 healthy snacks for kids (that don't contain brussel sprouts!)

I really dislike reading posts and articles filled with “recipes that your kids will ADORE” only to find that they call for ingredients such as truffle oil, anchovies and Brussels sprouts! Whilst I do agree that all the yummy stuff, like garlic, herbs and chilli, shouldn’t be reserved until our children turn 21, I think if we’re realistic, we all know very well what kid’s will actually love and what they won’t! With that in mind, here are 5 quick and healthy snacks for kids that I can safely say an overwhelming majority will heart dot com. And the best bit? They’re really simple to knock together!

I love this recipe because not only can you make this with a billion and one different veges (think eggplant, carrot, sweet potato etc.) but they are genuinely delicious, super healthy and work well as an afternoon snack on their own, or alternatively served alongside a piece of meat, chicken or fish at dinner time.

INGREDIENTS

(makes 24 chips)

3 large zucchinis

1 egg, whisked

3/4 cup panko crumbs (or bread crumbs)

3/4 cup Parmesan, grated

METHOD

1) Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

2) Cut each zucchini in half and then each half into 4 fingers.

3) Whisk the egg.

4) Combine panko crumbs and Parmesan in a bowl (add a teaspoon of salt and half a teaspoon of pepper, if you like.)

5) Dip each finger into the egg mixture and then coat with the panko/parmesan mix.

6) Place on baking paper lined tray and cook in oven until golden, approximately 20 mins.

SNACK TWO: CATERPILLAR PINWHEEL SANDWICHES

Cute and quirky, perfect for an outdoor or garden party or even to bring along as a snack on a picnic, these caterpillar pinwheel sandwiches will have even the fussiest of eaters playing along! The options for fillings are endless. I suggest you use the ‘novelty factor’ to pack in as many salad ingredients as possible!

INGREDIENTS

(A caterpillar like the one pictured uses 13 pieces of bread. Note: each slice of bread makes 4 pinwheel sandwiches.)

13 pieces of Wonder White bread

150 grams cream cheese

13 slices smoked salmon

¼ head iceberg lettuce, finely sliced

½ red onion, VERY finely sliced (optional)

METHOD

1) Remove crusts from all pieces of bread and use a rolling pin to flatten each slice. Note: only roll over the bread once as you don’t want it to be paper thin!

2) Spread cream cheese over each piece of bread and top with smoked salmon, finely chopped lettuce and very finely sliced red onion (optional.)

3) Using both hands, roll the sandwich to create a log or long pinwheel and then wrap very tightly with cling film. Place in fridge for at least 1 hour.

4) Remove from fridge, take off cling film and slice each log into 4 pinwheel sandwiches.

5) Arrange on a platter in a spiral configuration (as per image in the gallery) using additional fruit and vegetables to form the legs and head of the caterpillar.

SNACK THREE: WATERMELON ROCKET-BLOCKS

This recipe can also be modified to use pretty much any fruit you wish. A great snack on those hot summer afternoons and so simple to make you could do it with your eyes closed, almost!

INGREDIENTS

(Makes 6 x 200ml ice blocks – the quantities will depend on the size of the ice block moulds you use.)

900 ml watermelon juice (or ANY fruit or vegetable juice you like!)

300 ml water

METHOD

1) Juice your fruit by placing into a blender or juicer and blitzing.

2) Combine fresh juice with water in a jug, mixing well.

3) Evenly distribute the mixture into the ice block moulds and freeze overnight.

SNACK FOUR: HUMMUS SHOTS

Once you realise how easy it is to make this delicious and healthy dip, you will never buy it from a supermarket or deli again. The great thing about this snack is that it makes downing loads of vegetable crudités second nature and before you know it, the kids have had a garden’s worth of carrot, celery and capsicum.

INGREDIENTS

(Makes approximately 500g of Hummus)

450g canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 cloves garlic, crushed

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons tahini

3 – 4 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons water

Salt and Pepper to taste

3 vegetable crudités per ‘shot’ (a mix of celery, carrot and capsicum works well)

METHOD

1) To make the Hummus, chuck everything into a food processor and blend it all together until smooth. You can alternatively also place all ingredients into a large bowl and blitz with a stick blender.

2) Chop vegetables into long 1cm wide strips.

3) Dollop a tablespoon or so of hummus into a shot glass and stick in 3 vegetable crudités as per image attached.

SNACK FIVE: COOKIE CUTTER SANDWICHES

As adults, we eat with our eyes. It’s true, true, true. So why would we think the same wouldn’t apply to our kids? By simply using cookie cutters to present your children with their sandwich snacks, you hold the power in being able to encourage them to eat a greater variety of tasty and nutritious meat and vegetable fillings.

INGREDIENTS

(makes 20 teapot sandwiches, 2 teapots per sandwich. Note: you can of course use any cookie cutter shape and any sandwich filling you like!)

20 slices of Wonder White bread

1 avocado

10 slices cheese

2 large chicken breasts, poached and diced

½ cup grated carrot

METHOD

1) Make up 10 sandwiches using all of the ingredients.

2) Use the cookie cutter to cut out theme – shaped mini sandwiches.

3) Enjoy the off-cuts as your own snack. They may not be pretty shapes but will taste just as delicious as the kiddy version!

