Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon add 'podcast hosts' to their ongoing list of achievements.

Earlier today, Spotify announced the couple will star in their very own podcast, Archewell Audio, which is designed "to bring forward different perspectives and voices" and stems from their shared "passion for meeting people and hearing their stories".

Watch Harry & Meghan: From Birth To Now.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the pair said in a statement.

"With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

In the trailer, Harry begins by asking, "Shall we start? Ladies first?"

"No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent," replies Meghan.

After introducing themselves as simply 'Harry and Meghan', the Duchess of Sussex explains, "One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories."

"And no matter what the story they usually offer an understanding of where someone else is coming from. And in some way, remind you of a story about yourself."

Harry continues, "And that is what this project is all about. To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before. And find our common ground, because when that happens change really is possible".

Meghan, who recently shared a personal essay about her miscarriage, goes on to say the podcast will be about "finding kindness and compassion", something they "saw in so many places this year".

Harry also acknowledged the pain and loss many people have experienced this year.

"So many people have been through much pain this year, experiencing loss and a huge amount of uncertainty, but it feels worth mentioning that 2020 has connected us in ways we could never have imagined. Through endless acts of compassion and kindness," he said.

Listen: Mia, Holly and Jessie speak about Meghan Markle's essay on the Mamamia Out Loud podcast.

The first episode will be a holiday special, which will be released later this month.

"We're talking to some amazing people. They're going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year," said Meghan.

It's not the first media venture the couple have taken part in since they stepped down from royal duties earlier this year.

In September, Harry and Meghan signed a GBP100 million (A$177 million) Netflix deal to create content for the streaming service.

The former Suits actress also recently announced her investment in a dairy milk alternative latte brand called 'Clevr blends', which gives one percent of their revenue to organisations that are fighting for food justice in the US.

"This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business," she said in a statement to Fortune Magazine.

"I believe in her and I believe in her company."

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.