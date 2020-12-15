Australian Idol’s Stan Walker just got engaged, and more in Celeb in 5.

Stan reportedly started dating Lou back in 2013. Four years later, in 2017, he had to get his stomach surgically removed after developing cancer.

The singer recently spoke about his experience on Idol, during an interview on Mamamia's entertainment podcast, The Spill.

"It was incredible, it's such a fun experience," Stan explained.

"I think if you're going in there with an open heart and be prepared to work - I think there's a big section of people who go in there thinking 'we're on a show, we're entitled, I'm a big superstar'. Nah, bro. You gotta work your arse off... You have to work harder than your gift."







2. Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix to focus on her mental health.

Little Mix fans, we have some sad news.

After nine years, Jesy Nelson has announced she's leaving the band, which she says has "taken a toll" on her mental health.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Tuesday, Nelson explained that she's "ready to embark on a new chapter" in her life.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," she wrote.

"There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process."

"I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy."