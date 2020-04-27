The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Um… Hamish Blake is apparently being paid MILLIONS to host Lego Masters.

When he’s not hilariously dropping into other people’s Zoom meetings, Hamish Blake has been keeping himself busy hosting Channel Nine’s Lego Masters.

And it turns out Hamish is getting quite a lot of money for his new hosting gig.

According to New Idea, our favourite comedian is earning an eye-watering two million each year from Channel Nine, with his three-year contract renewed every 18 months.

“He is Nine’s anointed son. From the execs to the publicists to the marketing department, he is universally loved,” a network insider supposedly told the publication.

“He can do no wrong and in return gets an extraordinary ongoing multimillion-dollar contract to keep him away from rival networks,” they added.

While nothing has been confirmed by Hamish or the network itself, two million dollars are year to play with lego does seem like a pretty great deal.

Where do we sign?

Lego Masters returns 7:30pm tonight on Channel Nine.

2. The Bachelor’s Matty J and Laura Byrne have lost it in isolation and the result is this much-needed content.

Even though we love all our Bachelor franchise couples equally, if we had to choose a current favourite, it’d be Matty J and Laura Byrne.

Why? Because the media personality and jewellery designer who met on The Bachelor 2017 are pumping out the isolation content we all need.

Like many of us, the engaged new parents have officially lost it in lockdown, which has resulted in some hilarious Instagram videos that you really ought to watch immediately.

From Laura snorkelling in a glass of red wine and Matty J recreating his baby photos, to their adorable baby daughter Marlie-Mae’s eyebrow tutorial, keep scrolling to consume this wholesome family content below.

3. “You’ve got paparazzi waiting outside your work.” Sam Wood’s warning to future reality TV stars.

If you’ve been thinking about spending your free time applying to go on reality TV shows, Sam Wood like you to proceed with caution. Please.

In a new interview, the former Bachelor and fitness entrepreneur said going from being an ordinary person to a mega reality TV star is “a lot to handle”.

“It’s a pressure cooker… I think some people want it [fame], and then when they get it, it’s a bit more than they probably wanted and they drown a little bit,” the 38-year-old 28 by Sam Wood founder told online news streaming network Ticker.

“You’ve got paparazzi waiting outside your work, waiting outside your house. It’s a rollercoaster. But if you don’t get caught up in the circus, it tends to help your mental health.”

Sam’s best advice for anyone keen to go on reality TV is to “just be yourself”. After all, it’s what worked for him, seeing as he’s now loved up with the winner of his series, Snez, and their three kids.

You can catch Sam Wood’s Ticker interview below.

The pair announced their split in February this year, but Charlotte insisted they were still friends.

“When me and Ryan came out of the jungle I made no secret that I had been in a very long relationship and I wasn’t ready to jump into another one,” Charlotte previously told 10 Daily.

“I still wasn’t looking for something serious, he’s at a stage in his life where he is… so we came to a mutual decision that we’d just cool it off.

“Like, my time in there would not have been the same without him. We had an amazing connection,” she said.

5. ‘It’s with great sadness’. Kristin Cavallari announces divorce from her partner of 10 years.

Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler have announced their divorce after 10 years together.

The couple, who share three children, announced the news via their Instagram pages writing: “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce”.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” they continued.

“We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Kristin, who is known for her time on MTV’s The Hills and Laguna Beach, as well as her own reality TV show Very Cavallari married the NFL quarterback in 2013, and the couple only returned to the US earlier this month after quarantining for three weeks together in the Bahamas.

The 33-year-old posted photos of the couple together in March from the streets of Italy.

The couple share Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, and a source has told US Weekly, Kristin will remain in Nashville to co-parent.

“There’s nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart. It wasn’t officially over until this week,” the source added.

For more on Kristin and Jay's divorce, read our earlier article here.

