A charity ball hiatus and 4.30am finish: Hamish Blake has pulled off his hardest birthday cake yet.

If he hasn't already, it's time for Hamish Blake to add 'birthday cake master baker' to his resume.

For the past six years, the comedian and father-of-two has committed to a tradition; where he makes his children – Sonny and Rudy – a cake of their choice on their birthday.

Fuelled by whiskey, Blake has pulled off many late-night baking masterpieces, while documenting the entire process on his Instagram stories.

There was 2018's Slimer, that literally spewed green icing; the Pikachu inside a pokeball cake (that’s a Pokémon thing, not a bowl of rice and salmon), filled with jelly and smoke; and Rudy's most recent request for a 'unidonkey'. Yep.

This year, for his eighth birthday, Sonny chose Avatar the Last Airbender's main character, Aang - a bald "airbender" with a blue arrow on his head, who has the ability to control air, fire, water and earth - for his cake.

Here's the brief Blake was given:

Yep, tricky one.

To make things even more complicated, Blake had to attend a charity ball with his wife, Zoë Foster Blake, for three hours ON CAKE NIGHT. And therefore, he needed a plan.

It started with a sketch:

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Then it was time to get onto the cake - pronto - as valuable cake time was on the line.

As is customary, Hamish downed a whiskey at 4pm and got started on the base of the cake.

He added an all-important "crumb layer" and created various icings for all the elements involved.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Then it was time to leave for the charity ball.

Was Hame ready to go? No!

Was he still making icing? Of course!

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

But they made it, and to make sure things still got done the comedian brought some tools with him to the fancy event.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

At 10.59pm, he was back in the kitchen, and it was onto the elements.

Highlights included:

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

At this point, it was midnight, and the cloud (that represents air) looked like "big ravioli". It was time to scrap it.

"We'll just put nothing there. It's air, it's already there," Blake told the loyal fans watching on.

By 1am, fire was complete, followed by water. Until water... collapsed.

"Surfs down. I was just about to celebrate so hard," he said.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

By 2am, Hame had a little celebration (with whiskey, obvs) but realised he was two hours behind and the job would be complete at 4am, easy.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Then to make things even more difficult for himself (because, why not?), Blake got magic flash paper to create real fire for its element.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

By 2.25pm it was time to... actually make Aang.

Thankfully, he had a friend make the wire structure yesterday.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

At 4am, Hame popped back in with an update looking rather glum with a crying filter, sharing how he's almost there... but it's four in the bloody morning.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

But by 4.25am, HE WAS FINISHED!

Avatar the Last Airbender was complete with Aang and the four elements.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

"By far that was the biggest overreach of my cake career. I would like to talk good friends, whiskey, blind hope and the urgency of beating sunrise," he said.

"GOODNIGHT!!! No sh*t my daughter just woke up."

Well, that was a journey. And with Rudy's birthday in July, the countdown begins for Blake's next baked marvel.

Feature image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz